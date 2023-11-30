The Family Brand Mr. Christmas Celebrates 90 Years of Creating Holiday Magic For Generations

"At the heart of Mr. Christmas is our unwavering dedication to family values," said Leslie Hermanson, President of Mr. Christmas. "Our commitment to quality and tradition has been passed down through generations and we are honored to have a place in your homes for the holidays." Post this

Mr. Christmas was founded by Merril Hermanson, who designed holiday windows for local businesses and sold tinsel from the bed of his truck in 1933. Today, Mr. Christmas is still family-owned. Hermanson's granddaughters, Leslie and Merril, continue his legacy by leading the Mr. Christmas team of dedicated artisans and American designers who work tirelessly year-round to create holiday decorations that transport this generation to a world of wonder.

The mechanics of designing pieces that appeal to young and old is part of their lasting success. It is how they have structured their operations from day one, designing, engineering, and manufacturing each unique, high-quality item. Mr. Christmas gives consumers the enjoyment of decor with character and enduring charm. For example, the best-selling carousels are works of art beloved by Christmas enthusiasts and are sought-after collectibles.

Christmas has always retained its magical sense of focusing on what matters to consumers - unique, quality items from a trusted brand of vintage Christmas decor. For more information on the 90th Anniversary Collection pieces, visit http://www.mrchristmas.com/collections/90th-anniversary.

About Mr. Christmas:

At Mr. Christmas, we don't just decorate homes; we create memories that last a lifetime. For over 90 years, our family-owned and operated company has been at the forefront of the Christmas decor space, and our commitment to spreading the joy and magic of Christmas has never wavered. Since our founding in 1933, Mr. Christmas has been a pioneer in curating the most beloved and innovative holiday decorations. We take immense pride in our role as leaders in the industry, consistently setting trends and reimagining the way families celebrate the holiday season. We believe that Christmas is more than just a holiday; it's a feeling that should fill every home with warmth, wonder and joy. From timeless classics to cutting-edge designs, we offer a wide range of products that cater to every style and tradition, ensuring that your home is filled with the magic of Christmas.

