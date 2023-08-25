The Fans First Sports Network Launches NFL Ticket Contest

"Here at FFSN we believe in our mantra of 'by the fans, for the fans'," said Network Director Jeff Hartman. "We wanted a way to give back to the fans in a big way, and that is where this ticket giveaway all started. What fan wouldn't want 4 premium tickets to their favorite team, for free?" Tweet this

FFSN is launching a ticket giveaway for any fans who are 18 years of age or older, and live in the continental United States of America. By simply going to contest.fansfirstsports.com and entering their email address, fans of any NFL team enter for a chance to win 4 premium tickets to any Week 1 NFL contest of their choosing.

The ticket value can total up to $5,000 dollars, and the contest ends on September 4th prior to the first week of the season beginning with the kickoff game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7th.

FFSN is a sports media network which houses over 100+ podcasts covering everything from the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and even professional wrestling. They also provide quality articles about these teams, all of which can be found at http://fansfirstsports.com.

All fans have to do is go to contest.fansfirstsports.com to get their chance at winning these 4 FREE NFL tickets to any game of their choosing.

Media Contact

Lexi Witwer, Fans First Sports Network, (617) 245-8145, [email protected], http://fansfirstsports.com

SOURCE Fans First Sports Network