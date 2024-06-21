The fastest growing medspa brand, SEV, touted by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigan and more, is opening its newest location in Las Vegas

Celebrity Hair Removal Brand Has Impacted the Confidence of Hundreds of Thousands of Clients Across 37 Locations; Will Add to Growing List of Fans at its Spa, Located at 410 South Rampart Boulevard, Suite 140, Las Vegas, Nevada 89145

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEV, the 35+ location celebrity-backed spa experience brand that provides top of the line machine technology and service for laser hair removal, injectables, body contouring and other aesthetic services, has announced the opening of its newest spa in Las Vegas. This expansion is part of SEV's ambitious plan to enhance its national presence, aiming to double in size and cross the 50 unit mark by the end of the year.

To introduce new clients to SEV, for a limited time the brand has launched its Community Welcome - 50% off the first laser hair removal appointment for all new customers.

Founded in 2010 by Sevana Petrosian, SEV started as a small venture in the back of a hair salon in Glendale, California. With a vision to offer an upscale experience at a transparently affordable price, SEV has quickly become a go-to hotspot for celebrities from Beverly Hills and West Hollywood seeking high-quality, compassionate care in laser aesthetics.

"When launching SEV, all med spas at the time were owned by men, so I was inspired to create a space tailored for women — one that felt more like a cozy, welcoming home than a medical facility," said Petrosian. "Each SEV location offers comfort and ease for a treatment that could feel sensitive and vulnerable. We strive to provide the best service in each beautifully crafted space, ensuring an upscale yet affordable experience for every client."

The Las Vegas spa will be located at 410 South Rampart Boulevard, Suite 140 in the Tivoli Village shopping center. This store will be the 1st location in Nevada.

This opening marks the 37th SEV location. The med spa will launch with laser hair removal services, and plans to roll out additional services later this year, including injectable procedures and advanced skin and body treatments. Each location reflects an ethos of comfort, elevated ambiance and inclusivity, Petrosian says, ensuring a memorable and empowering experience for every client.

"Our brand philosophy is rooted in providing an upscale yet accessible experience," said Arno Avasapian, CMO of SEV Laser. "We've always prioritized a welcoming atmosphere over the clinical feel of traditional med spas. This approach, combined with our state-of-the-art technology and exceptional customer service, sets us apart."

And SEV's reputation for excellence has not gone unnoticed. The West Hollywood-based brand enjoys significant celebrity backing, including endorsements from figures like the Kardashian-Jenners, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Teigan and Rita Ora.

"Our celebrity clientele came completely naturally," said Petrosian. "These were just people who were drawn to our high standards of service and discretion. We're very humbled that they trust us with such a personal experience."

Looking ahead, Petrosian says her primary goal is to create a sanctuary where all individuals can feel beautiful and comfortable in their own skin.

"It is crucial for me to provide a supportive environment," Petrosian said. "My aim is not just to offer treatments, but to be an ally in each client's journey, fostering comfort and confidence. This commitment to inclusivity and support is a core value of our brand, and we plan to further this mission through upcoming campaigns."

With the opening of the new location in Las Vegas, SEV continues its mission to expand across the U.S., providing comprehensive aesthetic treatments to a broader audience.

"We are not just expanding our footprint — we are bringing a whole new lifestyle to markets across the country," said Avasapian. "Our goal is to be a one-stop destination for all aesthetic needs, from laser treatments to injectables and other skin care services ."

Experience the SEV difference and discover why the brand is a leader in the aesthetic treatment industry. For more information about SEV and its services in Las Vegas, please visit https://sevlaser.com/las-vegas/ or follow us on social media on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, Pinterest and https://www.facebook.com/SevLasVegas/.

About SEV:

SEV is a premier provider of laser hair removal and med spa services, with spas across the United States. Founded by Sevana Petrosian in 2010, SEV is committed to offering luxury treatments at accessible prices, making high-quality aesthetic care available to everyone. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and a welcoming environment, SEV continues to set new standards in the aesthetic treatment industry.

