The Father Center of New Jersey Celebrates 20 Years of Platinum Dads at June 6 Gala

"This year's gala is more than a celebration of our 20th year—it's a powerful reflection of the impact that fatherhood, mentorship and community leadership have on the lives of families across New Jersey," said Bryan Evans, CEO of The Father Center of New Jersey. Post this

This milestone event will pay tribute to an extraordinary group of fathers whose strong leadership and steadfast dedication have uplifted our communities and changed lives: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Hamilton Township Councilman and Director of Mercer County Economic Development Anthony Carabelli, Trenton NAACP President Austin Edwards, Esq., Tabernacle Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Cory Jones, The Father Center of New Jersey participant Rashan McNeil, and Former Trenton Mayor Doug Palmer.

"This year's gala is more than a celebration of our 20th year—it's a powerful reflection of the impact that fatherhood, mentorship and community leadership have on the lives of families across New Jersey," said Bryan Evans, CEO of The Father Center of New Jersey. "We are proud to honor these extraordinary men who embody what it means to lead with heart and courage and resilience."

Guests will enjoy a memorable evening including remarks by keynote speaker Dwayne Redmond, Market Executive at Bank of America, networking, inspiring stories, a delicious buffet dinner and live music by acclaimed saxophonist Audrey Welber. They will also have the opportunity to purchase a bottle of fine wine for only $25 in the wine pull, and to participate in a drawing to win a portrait session valued at $1,500, donated by STAVRA Fine Art Portraits.

Over the last 20 years, The Father Center of New Jersey has honored hundreds of inspiring fathers while raising critical funds to advance their mission of equipping men with the skills, resources and confidence to embrace fatherhood and positively impact their children's lives.

All proceeds from the event support The Father Center's mission to mentor young men and support fathers in parenting, providing opportunities that break barriers and strengthen communities.

"We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, who not only make this event possible but also, more importantly, enable us to continue offering life-changing services and valuable resources," adds Evans. "We are calling upon others to join them, so that together, we can build a stronger future for more families."

The Father Center of New Jersey has launched and is selling ads on a special digital ad book on its website to help raise funds, and to give well-wishers a chance to share their congratulations for this year's honorees. "It's so convenient to run an ad that will be seen by more people because it's located on our website. It's great visibility for any organization."

To learn more about the event, purchase tickets, buy an ad, or become a sponsor, visit: thefathercenter.org/platinum-dads-2025

About The Father Center of New Jersey

The Father Center of New Jersey is an innovative community organization, headquartered in Trenton, with locations in Burlington, Camden and Westampton, NJ. It offers fathers the emotional, social and economic resources they need to improve their lives and those of their children. From stress management training and anger management programs to adult computer classes, The Father Center supports men in gaining life skills to be there for their families. When fathers are empowered to be good partners, the entire community benefits. thefathercenter.org

Media Contact

Dan Bauer, Ananta Creative Group, 1 6096582826, [email protected], https://www.anantacreativegroup.com/

SOURCE The Father Center of New Jersey