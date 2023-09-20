The FEI Silicon Valley Women CFO of the Year Awards Debuts in Silicon Valley

Valley's best and brightest financial executives recognized at first-ever Women CFO event

MILLBRAE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 Financial Executives International (FEI) Silicon Valley hosted the first-ever Women CFO of the Year Awards recognizing the finalists and announcing the winners at the Green Hills Golf & Country Club, Millbrae, California on September 19th. This prestigious occasion recognized five women CFOs' incredible contributions in the accounting and finance fields and their achievement in leading, inspiring, and motivating others as well as their profound influence on both business and our community. The event, which hosted an incredible turnout of Bay Area industry luminaries, was deemed a huge success.

The inaugural Awards honored CFOs of both public and private companies across four categories:

Public Company $1B+ Market Cap

Public Company <$1B Market Cap

Private Company $50M+ Revenue

Private Company <$50M Revenue

Winners Profiles:

Sherri Luther, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Lattice Semiconductor

Sherri Luther is Lattice Semiconductor's Chief Financial Officer. She joined Lattice in January 2019 after serving as Corporate Vice President of Finance at Coherent Inc. Prior to Coherent, Sherri held a number of senior finance and accounting positions at companies including Quantum, Ultra Network Technologies, and Arthur Andersen. Sherri is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and graduated from the ExecutiveMBA Program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. She serves on the Board of Directors of Silicon Labs and is also NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) Directorship Certified.

Bonnie Tomei, Chief Financial Officer, Spectra7 Microsystems

Bonnie Tomei is the CFO of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc., a fabless semiconductor company (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF). With over 20 years of finance and accounting experience, Bonnie is well-versed in helping companies grow through strategy, vision, and actions. Bonnie currently serves as a member of the board at GreenMe Solutions and was a member of the board at Asian Americans for Community Involvement and the Silver Creek Valley Country Club. Bonnie co-founded the Digital Assets Accounting Consortium to advocate for accounting guidance for digital assets.

Suzy Taherian, Chief Financial Officer, Xpansiv

Suzy Taherian has over 25 years of experience as CFO, COO, acting CEO, and board member for global companies. After 16 years with Exxon and Chevron, she went on to lead high-growth companies. She is currently the CFO of Xpansiv, which provides the global market infrastructure for energy transition. She also serves on the board of New Hold Investment Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.

Suzy was part of the board audit committee, overseeing their IPO on NASDAQ and their subsequent purchase of Evolv. She has been an adjunct professor at the UC Davis Graduate School of Management for the last 10 years. She was recognized as one of the Top 100 Women of Influence by Silicon Valley Business Journal. She's a contributor to Forbes.com, co-author of The 80/20 CFO, and speaker at How Women Lead.

Shannon Nash, Esq CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Wing (an Alphabet Company)

Shannon Nash, Esq. CPA is the Chief Financial Officer at Wing, a drone delivery company and a subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). In addition, she holds positions on several boards, including serving on the Board and Audit Committee of NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT), as well as on the Board of SoFi Bank, a subsidiary of SoFi Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ: SOFI), and as the Board and Audit Chair at Lazy Dog Restaurants. Previously, Shannon held several positions at UserTesting (NYSE: USER), including Lead Independent Director, Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee, and member of the Audit Committee. Shannon holds a Bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. Shannon is the Executive Producer and Producer for OnBoard The Film: Story of Black Women on Boards.

M.G. Thibaut, Chief Financial Officer, DroneDeploy

M.G. Thibaut is the Chief Financial Officer of DroneDeploy. She has spent 15 years successfully leading and scaling the financial and operational aspects of early-to mid-stage venture-backed companies. Prior to joining DroneDeploy, she was the CFO of Copper CRM, and led Finance & Operations at both Strava and Revision3. Prior to her jump into start-ups, she led Business Operations, Strategy and FP&A teams at Yahoo! She spent her formative years in investment banking at Prudential Securities. M.G. has a BA from Stanford University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Due to the event's success, FEI-SV will be hosting the Women CFO of the Year Awards annually to recognize the contributions of women CFOs who inspire, influence, and empower our community and society at large. This year's five award winners were carefully selected by the FEI independent selection committee from a substantial pool of nominees. The task of evaluating and choosing a winner from a pool of outstanding candidates was no small feat, but the FEI independent selection committee put in countless hours, thoughtful discussion, and careful consideration while maintaining integrity and fairness in the selection process.

"We are excited to honor exceptional female leadership within the financial executives community with the inaugural first-ever FEI-SV Women CFO Awards," said Manpreet Grover, President of FEI Silicon Valley, CEO & Managing Partner of SOAProjects, and the event's Host & Emcee. "Congratulations to all of the winners and to the organizations they serve, as well as all of our finalists. The talent pool we discovered during the nomination process truly showcased the uniqueness of our community and emphasized the pivotal role that women are playing in driving industry transformation."

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is a leading association comprised of Members who hold positions as Chief Financial Officers, Chief Accounting Officers, Controllers, Treasurers, and Tax Executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications.

Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S.

