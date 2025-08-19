"Bruce Shapiro and his group have laid out convincing evidence that clinical results will improve over conventional IVF if all embryos are frozen following ovarian stimulation… These may be two of the most important trials performed in IVF in the past 10 years." Post this

This recognition highlights FCLV's role in advancing one of the most impactful evolutions in IVF treatment: the "freeze-all" embryo transfer protocol. The study ranked #33 among tens of thousands of papers published since the journal's inception in 1950.

"The 2011 Shapiro study exemplifies a new theme of research suggesting that the environment created by controlled ovarian stimulation in a fresh cycle may affect the success of IVF and the health of children," noted Fertility and Sterility Editor-in-Chief Dr. Kurt Barnhart. "These findings catalyzed the rise of freeze-all protocols, where embryos are cultured, vitrified, and then transferred in a hormonally synchronized cycle."

Endorsed by a Leading Voice in Reproductive Science

Further validating FCLV's research impact, Jacques Cohen, Editor-in-Chief of Reproductive Biomedicine Online, hailed the clinic's work as game-changing.

"The most compelling work to support the 'freeze all' concept comes from one of the most unlikely of places for cryopreservation – Las Vegas in the Nevada desert!" Cohen wrote in a 2013 editorial.

"Bruce Shapiro and his group have laid out convincing evidence that clinical results will improve over conventional IVF if all embryos are frozen following ovarian stimulation… These may be two of the most important trials performed in IVF in the past 10 years."

Cohen's praise underscores the critical contribution FCLV made to shifting global IVF practice away from fresh embryo transfers toward cryopreservation for use in later, more natural cycles—improving both pregnancy success rates and neonatal health outcomes.

A Continuum of Research and Innovation

Today, the physician team at FCLV—Dr. Bruce Shapiro, Dr. Carrie Bedient, and Dr. Leah Kaye—continues to drive clinical innovation. While Drs. Bedient and Kaye joined the practice after the 2011 study, both are now integral to FCLV's active research program.

"Our groundbreaking research continues to earn recognition as Dr. Carrie Bedient and Dr. Leah Kaye have joined Dr. Shapiro in this research and the resulting presentations at major medical society meetings," said Forest Garner, Research Director at FCLV.

The practice regularly contributes to national and international conferences, ensuring its research continues to inform and improve fertility care for patients worldwide.

About The Fertility Center of Las Vegas

Founded in 1988, The Fertility Center of Las Vegas is one of the nation's foremost fertility practices. FCLV's commitment to individualized patient care, scientific rigor, and academic leadership has helped thousands of individuals and couples grow their families—while shaping the future of assisted reproductive technology.

