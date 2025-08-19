The Fertility Center of Las Vegas (FCLV) has earned national recognition for groundbreaking IVF research, with a 2011 study by Dr. Bruce Shapiro ranked among the 75 most-cited articles in Fertility and Sterility's 75-year history. This landmark research pioneered the "freeze-all" embryo transfer protocol, improving IVF success rates and patient outcomes worldwide. Today, FCLV's physician team—Drs. Bruce Shapiro, Carrie Bedient, and Leah Kaye—continues to lead advancements through clinical research and presentations at major medical society meetings.
The Fertility Center of Las Vegas (FCLV), a global leader in reproductive medicine, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking 2011 study, led by founding physician Dr. Bruce Shapiro, has been named one of the 75 most-cited articles published in Fertility and Sterility, the flagship journal of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), in its 75-year history.
This recognition highlights FCLV's role in advancing one of the most impactful evolutions in IVF treatment: the "freeze-all" embryo transfer protocol. The study ranked #33 among tens of thousands of papers published since the journal's inception in 1950.
"The 2011 Shapiro study exemplifies a new theme of research suggesting that the environment created by controlled ovarian stimulation in a fresh cycle may affect the success of IVF and the health of children," noted Fertility and Sterility Editor-in-Chief Dr. Kurt Barnhart. "These findings catalyzed the rise of freeze-all protocols, where embryos are cultured, vitrified, and then transferred in a hormonally synchronized cycle."
Endorsed by a Leading Voice in Reproductive Science
Further validating FCLV's research impact, Jacques Cohen, Editor-in-Chief of Reproductive Biomedicine Online, hailed the clinic's work as game-changing.
"The most compelling work to support the 'freeze all' concept comes from one of the most unlikely of places for cryopreservation – Las Vegas in the Nevada desert!" Cohen wrote in a 2013 editorial.
"Bruce Shapiro and his group have laid out convincing evidence that clinical results will improve over conventional IVF if all embryos are frozen following ovarian stimulation… These may be two of the most important trials performed in IVF in the past 10 years."
Cohen's praise underscores the critical contribution FCLV made to shifting global IVF practice away from fresh embryo transfers toward cryopreservation for use in later, more natural cycles—improving both pregnancy success rates and neonatal health outcomes.
A Continuum of Research and Innovation
Today, the physician team at FCLV—Dr. Bruce Shapiro, Dr. Carrie Bedient, and Dr. Leah Kaye—continues to drive clinical innovation. While Drs. Bedient and Kaye joined the practice after the 2011 study, both are now integral to FCLV's active research program.
"Our groundbreaking research continues to earn recognition as Dr. Carrie Bedient and Dr. Leah Kaye have joined Dr. Shapiro in this research and the resulting presentations at major medical society meetings," said Forest Garner, Research Director at FCLV.
The practice regularly contributes to national and international conferences, ensuring its research continues to inform and improve fertility care for patients worldwide.
About The Fertility Center of Las Vegas
Founded in 1988, The Fertility Center of Las Vegas is one of the nation's foremost fertility practices. FCLV's commitment to individualized patient care, scientific rigor, and academic leadership has helped thousands of individuals and couples grow their families—while shaping the future of assisted reproductive technology.
