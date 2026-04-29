The Fight Against Misinformation Just Moved to Your Pocket: Cytation AI Launches on the App Store

People aren't being deceived in research environments. They're being deceived on the train, in their DMs, in their group chats, in 15 seconds. Post this

Cytation AI, the digital trust and verification platform founded in Montreal in September 2025, is now available on the Apple App Store. The app is free to download. For the first time, anyone with an iPhone can verify a claim, scan a screenshot, detect AI-generated media, and identify brand impersonation directly from the device where the misinformation actually lives.

The launch marks a meaningful shift in how everyday users can engage with online content. Misinformation does not spread evenly across the internet. It concentrates on mobile. The vast majority of news consumption, social media engagement, and direct-message sharing happens on phones, in environments built for speed rather than scrutiny. A piece of synthetic content can reach millions of users before any traditional fact-checking process begins. The Cytation iOS app is built to compress that timeline to seconds.

Cytation AI was founded by a 20-year-old, fully bootstrapped, after watching the speed and sophistication of online deception outpace the tools built to counter it. The platform was designed around a single observation: misinformation is no longer a problem of access to information, but a problem of speed. The tools used to deceive people have become faster than the tools used to inform them. Cytation was built to close that distance.

"You can't fight phone-native misinformation from a desktop interface that takes seven minutes to use," said Cytation AI's 20-year-old founder. "The whole point of the iOS app is meeting the problem where it actually lives. People aren't being deceived in research environments. They're being deceived on the train, in their DMs, in their group chats, in 15 seconds."

Inside the app, Cytation handles claim and source verification across news sources and social media. Veryfy runs detection across image, video, and audio formats, including the rapidly evolving voice-cloning category that has become one of the most difficult forms of synthetic media to identify. ExtraLayer flags spoofed websites and brand impersonation attempts, the kind that increasingly target individuals through phishing campaigns and fraudulent links circulated across messaging platforms. Synth, the platform's media literacy product, is also accessible through the app, training users to recognize AI-generated content through repeated exposure rather than relying on detection tools alone.

The App Store launch arrives at a moment when Apple has been tightening its review standards for applications that engage with synthetic content, deepfakes, and AI-driven consumer integrity issues. Cytation AI was reviewed under that elevated standard and approved for distribution as a verification tool, placing the company among a narrow set of consumer-facing platforms cleared at this level in the trust and authentication category.

The platform's growth to date has been almost entirely organic, reflecting consumer demand for a verification tool that operates independently of the platforms most prone to hosting misinformation in the first place. Cytation AI has built its user base of over 125,000 without paid acquisition, without a venture-backed marketing budget, and without distribution partnerships. The iOS launch is the first time the platform's full functionality is available outside of a browser.

Cytation AI is available now on the Apple App Store. More information is available at cytationai.com.

About Cytation AI

Cytation AI is a digital trust and verification platform founded in Montreal in September 2025. The platform operates four products, Cytation, Veryfy, ExtraLayer, and Synth, covering misinformation detection, AI-generated media identification, brand impersonation defense, and AI media literacy training. Cytation AI is fully bootstrapped and headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Media Contact

Marc Pelletier, Greymark PR, 1 5165832687, [email protected]

Cytation AI, Cytation AI, [email protected], Cytationai.com

SOURCE Cytation AI