The Final Fight Casting in NYC Ahead of March Production Start

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Final Fight, an upcoming feature film inspired by true events and centered on themes of family, justice, and elder rights, has completed its initial Seed&Spark fundraising campaign, raising more than $12,000 from over 100 supporters in 45 days. The early campaign success marks a significant milestone as the production moves into pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin in New York City and Brooklyn at the end of March.

The project is currently casting its principal roles, with New York casting director Adrienne Stern working closely with agents and managers. Interest from established New York actors has continued to grow, reflecting increasing industry attention around the film and its timely subject matter.

Producer Todd J. Stein has partnered with director Steven Feder to lead the project. Feder, whose recent film A Brooklyn Love Story was shot in New York last year, shares longstanding ties with Stein dating back to the late 1980s. Both filmmakers credit their shared New York backgrounds and personal experiences as key factors in their collaboration on The Final Fight. Feder noted that the story resonated deeply with him and felt like the right project to bring to the screen at this moment.

Joining the producing team is Marlene Schneider, a nationally respected advocate for older adults who spent more than twenty years working at the National Council on Aging. Schneider brings decades of leadership, advocacy, and program strategy to the film. As a former Vice President at the organization, she championed equity, dignity, and access for vulnerable communities, focusing on building national partnerships, shaping policy initiatives, and elevating stories that often go unheard.

Now stepping into film producing, Schneider was drawn to The Final Fight because of its meaningful subject matter and its potential for real-world impact. She will help lead outreach efforts and partnerships with national organizations focused on elder rights, guardianship reform, and protections for vulnerable populations. Schneider believes storytelling can be a powerful tool for justice and brings extensive experience in community engagement, coalition building, and mission-driven initiatives to the project.

The Final Fight is inspired by the life and later years of Stein's father, Marvin Stein, a fitness pioneer who rose from the streets of Flatbush to build a chain of health clubs beginning in the 1960s across New York City. Marvin competed in the Golden Gloves in 1945, 1946, and 1947 before transitioning into the fitness business, where he became known as an innovator in the industry. His clubs became gathering places for influential figures including attorneys, judges, district attorneys, organized crime figures, and celebrities.

At its core, The Final Fight tells the story of an estranged father and son who reunite while fighting to restore the father's autonomy after he is placed under an unwarranted guardianship. The narrative is inspired by Stein's real-life experience, in which his father was declared incapacitated without ever meeting the judge responsible for the determination. The family ultimately succeeded in restoring Marvin Stein's civil rights.

"My mission with this film is to bring awareness to the abuse that can occur within the guardianship system and the reforms that are needed," Stein said. "Too many individuals and families are silenced. I hope this story helps others find their voice and encourages meaningful change. There are approximately 1.3 million older adults currently in some form of guardianship, with more than $50 billion in assets controlled by court-appointed guardians."

Production is scheduled to begin in New York in late March, with additional casting for supporting roles underway. The filmmakers are continuing to build partnerships with advocacy organizations, community groups, and supporters aligned with the film's social impact mission, with Schneider helping lead national outreach efforts.

