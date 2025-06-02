The Finale Development Partnership Launches Sales of Highest-Priced Homesites in Breckenridge and Breaks Ground on Independence Townhomes

Diversifying Finale's offerings, Victory Ridge homesites deliver rare opportunity for custom slopeside builds within Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finale, a masterplan development comprising legacy residences on Breckenridge's last developable land, announces the groundbreaking of Independence Townhomes, a limited collection of 16 residences in downtown Breckenridge. Following a successful sales launch in March 2025, seven townhomes are under contract, marking significant early demand from both local and out-of-state buyers. Building on this momentum, Finale is launching sales of its Victory Ridge homesites, an exclusive slopeside community of 14 estate-sized homesites perched above Breckenridge's famed Peak 8 base area.

Representing the highest priced homesites in Breckenridge, Victory Ridge lots range from $5.25M to $8.9M and from 2/3 acre to over one acre. Each ski-in/ski-out lot offers an opportunity for a one-of-a-kind home directly adjacent to Breckenridge Ski Resort with panoramic views of the Continental Divide, Mount Bady and Boreas Mountain. Speaking to their exclusive nature, the Victory Ridge homesites represent the only homesites that will ever be offered as part of the Finale Masterplan Development, and founding buyers will enjoy access to desirable pricing and incentives such as two lifetime Epic Ski Passes, valid for up to 60 years and subject to availability, along with priority positioning for the forthcoming Imperial offering.

"Since launching sales of the Independence Townhomes in March, we have seen tremendous interest in Finale and are excited to be underway with construction as we prepare to welcome homeowners in late winter of 2026," says Graham Frank, developer and one of two managing members of The Finale Development Partnership. "Simultaneously, we are proud to introduce the second phase of Finale with Victory Ridge, one of the last remaining opportunities for custom home building within the Breckenridge Ski Resort and ideal for those seeking privacy, adventure and unrivaled ski-in/ski-out access to the runs and lifts of Peak 8."

Included in the Victory Ridge collection of homesites is one standalone lot, the Imperial homesite, available near the base of Peak 8. Priced at $8.9M, this site is near the future Imperial Hotel, Private Residences, Chalets & Villas, also part of the Finale Masterplan Development.

While Victory Ridge offers a rare opportunity for custom mountain living, Independence Townhomes comprise convenient, turnkey downtown residences. Priced from $4.125M to $6M+, the townhomes are thoughtfully designed for the mountain lifestyle by renowned architect DTJ Design, with interiors from Colorado-based Styleworks. Owners of Independence Townhomes receive two lifetime Epic Ski Passes, along with the option to purchase ownership at the Grand Colorado at the base of Peak 8, providing unprecedented access to the slopes and exclusive amenities, including a private slopeside ski/snowboard locker along with a full-service day spa and fitness center.

In addition to the townhomes and homesites currently available, future hospitality and residential offerings within the Finale Masterplan Development include:

Imperial Hotel & Private Residences – Located at the base of Breckenridge's historic Peak 8, the luxury mainstay will mark the final slopeside resort to be built in the renowned destination. The hotel will provide the latest in sophisticated, luxury amenities and deliver the ultimate mountainside haven.

historic Peak 8, the luxury mainstay will mark the final slopeside resort to be built in the renowned destination. The hotel will provide the latest in sophisticated, luxury amenities and deliver the ultimate mountainside haven. Imperial Chalets & Villas – Mountainside residences, chalets and villas will offer whole ownership opportunities with homes ranging from two to five bedrooms with exclusive access to The Imperial Hotel's array of services and amenities.

For more information on Finale or to inquire about sales, please visit finalebreck.com. Additional photos are available for download here.

ABOUT FINALE

Finale is a masterplan development set on the last land for development in Breckenridge, Colorado. Representing some of the most desirable mountain real estate in North America, Finale delivers a last-of-its-kind opportunity for prospective buyers to own a newly constructed home in Breckenridge's vibrant downtown and at the base of Breckenridge Ski Mountain's coveted Peak 8, where owners have exclusive access to world-class, slopeside amenities. Comprising upscale townhomes, condominiums, ski chalets, single-family homes and a luxury hotel, as well as private residences and employee housing, Finale will include a purposeful mix of residential offerings in coveted locales. The multiphase project is developed by The Finale Development Partnership, led by Mike Dudick and Graham Frank, and in partnership with Breckenridge Grand Vacations, DTJ Design, Styleworks, Norris Design, IMI Worldwide Properties and MSI Destination Resorts & Properties. For more information on Finale, please visit finalebreck.com.

Media Contact

C&R PR

[email protected]

OWNERSHIP

About The Finale Development Partnership

The Finale Development Partnership, led by Mike Dudick and Graham Frank, brings decades of expertise in creating celebrated luxury condominium and resort properties across Colorado. With a proven record of delivering progressive, multifaceted communities, the developers have successfully closed over $2.2 billion in transactions for more than 23,000 owners. Their commitment to impactful development has been built on the belief that success is determined by the projects' positive impact on the lives and experiences of owners, guests, employees, and the local community.

About Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) is a Colorado based real estate development and property management company. BGV is the developer and parent company of Grand Timber Lodge, the Grand Lodge on Peak 7, the Grand Colorado on Peak 8, and the Breck Inn. BGV's developers, Mike and Rob Millisor along with partner Mike Dudick, have been bringing families together and creating GRAND vacations since 1984.

About DTJ Design

Unlike other large design firms, DTJ specializes in a hands-on, customized approach that pushes the boundaries of conventional design, while bringing the best version of their clients' vision to life. Together, they craft spaces and destinations that resonate with the marketplace, excite the imagination, and stir the soul.

About Styleworks

Styleworks is an award-winning boutique interior design firm specializing in hospitality, multi-family, higher education, and residential projects. Founded in 2002, they are a dynamic, passionate, and dedicated team of professionals striking a balance between purpose and innovation.

About Norris Design

For nearly four decades, Norris Design has been dedicated to helping the world grow through the power of placemaking. Partnering with clients around the globe, Norris Designs are transforming the way people live, work and play.

About IMI Worldwide Properties

IMI Worldwide Properties is an innovative and integrated real estate firm focused on new and emerging luxury real estate opportunities. For over 30 years, IMI has helped create some of the most iconic luxury real estate communities around the world.

About MSI Destination Resorts & Properties

MSI Destination Resorts & Properties partners with world-class destinations and real estate developers to drive growth results through an integrated critical path for success. As a proven expert in architecting critical path marketing and sales plans for developers, MSI has led or partnered on over $1 billion in real estate and club membership transactions.

Media Contact

Tesh Parris, C&R PR, 1 7063161986, [email protected], C&R PR

SOURCE The Finale Development Partnership