The Finale Development Partnership Launches Sales of New Independence Townhomes in Breckenridge, Colorado

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finale, a masterplan development committed to delivering inspired, multi-generational properties with enduring legacies, announces the launch of sales of the Independence Townhomes, a limited enclave of just 16 three- to five-bedroom residences. The townhomes represent Finale's initial offering as part of a multi-phase masterplan that introduces residences and hospitality offerings set on the last land for development in Breckenridge, Colorado. Comprising upscale townhomes, condominiums, ski chalets, and single-family homes, as well as a luxury hotel and private residences, Finale will include a purposeful mix of residential offerings in coveted locales including Breckenridge's vibrant downtown and the base of Breckenridge Ski Resort's coveted Peak 8.

"We are thrilled to introduce Finale as a last-of-its-kind opportunity for prospective buyers to own a newly constructed home in the heart of Breckenridge, and the Independence Townhomes represent the first step in bringing this vision to life," says Graham Frank, developer and one of two managing members of The Finale Development Partnership. "Together with our partners, Finale has been thoughtfully designed to deliver turnkey luxury living while establishing meaningful experiences for future generations."

Located in downtown Breckenridge across from the BreckConnect Gondola, the Independence Townhomes offer the fastest in-town access to the mountain and are envisioned by renowned architect DTJ Design and complemented by interiors from Colorado-based Styleworks. The selection of three- to five-bedroom homes range from 2,400–3,500 square feet and include two-car garages. Priced from $3.9 to over $6M, each Independence Townhome offers an exclusive opportunity for inspired, adventurous living in what will be the last new property developed in the heart of Breckenridge. Reservations for the Independence Townhomes are now live, and the residences will begin to go under contract for those with reservations later this spring.

Designed to foster exploration and discovery, owners of the Independence Townhomes will receive two lifetime Epic Ski Passes, valid for up to 60 years and subject to availability, along with the option to purchase ownership at the Grand Colorado at the base of Peak 8, providing unprecedented access to the slopes and exclusive amenities, including a private slopeside ski/snowboard locker along with a full-service day spa and fitness center with cold plunge, steam room, sauna and indoor/outdoor aquatics. Additional amenities include private movie theatres, ice skating rinks, multiple dining venues and more.

Serving as a gateway to Peak 7, Peak 8 and downtown Main Street, the Independence Townhomes combine a ski-in/ski-out lifestyle with the convenience of a location central to Breckenridge's dynamic shopping, culinary destinations and nightlife entertainment. In addition to the Independence Townhomes, future residential offerings within the Finale Masterplan Development include:

Imperial Hotel & Private Residences – Located at the base of Breckenridge's historic Peak 8, the luxury mainstay will mark the final slopeside resort to be built in the renowned destination. The hotel will provide the latest in sophisticated, luxury amenities and deliver the ultimate mountainside haven.

Imperial Chalets & Villas – Mountainside residences, chalets and villas will offer whole ownership opportunities with homes ranging from two- to five-bedrooms with exclusive access to The Imperial Hotel's array of services and amenities.

Victory Ridge Slopeside Homesites – Boasting panoramic views of the Tenmile Range, Breckenridge Ski Resort and Bald Mountain, these slopeside homesites complete the curated selection of Peak 8 Imperial developments with a true ski in/ski out experience. The coveted Peak 8 homesites present an opportunity to own land directly adjacent to Breckenridge Ski Resort.

For more information on Finale or to inquire about sales, please visit finalebreck.com. Additional photos are available for download here.

ABOUT FINALE

Finale is a masterplan development set on the last land for development in Breckenridge, Colorado. Representing some of the most desirable mountain real estate in North America, Finale delivers a last-of-its-kind opportunity for prospective buyers to own a newly constructed home in Breckenridge's vibrant downtown and at the base of Breckenridge Ski Mountain's coveted Peak 8, where owners have exclusive access to world-class, slopeside amenities. Comprising upscale townhomes, condominiums, ski chalets, single-family homes and a luxury hotel, as well as private residences and employee housing, Finale will include a purposeful mix of residential offerings in coveted locales. The multiphase project is developed by The Finale Development Partnership, led by Mike Dudick and Graham Frank, and in partnership with Breckenridge Grand Vacations, DTJ Design, Styleworks, Norris Design, IMI Worldwide Properties and MSI Destination Resorts & Properties. For more information on Finale, please visit finalebreck.com.

OWNERSHIP

About The Finale Development Partnership

The Finale Development Partnership, led by Mike Dudick and Graham Frank, brings decades of expertise in creating celebrated luxury condominium and resort properties across Colorado. With a proven record of delivering progressive, multifaceted communities, the developers have successfully closed over $2.2 billion in transactions for more than 23,000 owners. Their commitment to impactful development has been built on the belief that success is determined by the projects' positive impact on the lives and experiences of owners, guests, employees, and the local community.

About Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) is a Colorado based real estate development and property management company. BGV is the developer and parent company of Grand Timber Lodge, the Grand Lodge on Peak 7, the Grand Colorado on Peak 8, and the Breck Inn. BGV's developers, Mike and Rob Millisor along with partner Mike Dudick, have been bringing families together and creating GRAND vacations since 1984.

About DTJ Design

Unlike other large design firms, DTJ specializes in a hands-on, customized approach that pushes the boundaries of conventional design, while bringing the best version of their clients' vision to life. Together, they craft spaces and destinations that resonate with the marketplace, excite the imagination, and stir the soul.

About Styleworks

Styleworks is an award-winning boutique interior design firm specializing in hospitality, multi-family, higher education, and residential projects. Founded in 2002, they are a dynamic, passionate, and dedicated team of professionals striking a balance between purpose and innovation.

About Norris Design

For nearly four decades, Norris Design has been dedicated to helping the world grow through the power of placemaking. Partnering with clients around the globe, Norris Designs are transforming the way people live, work and play.

About IMI Worldwide Properties

IMI Worldwide Properties is an innovative and integrated real estate firm focused on new and emerging luxury real estate opportunities. For over 30 years, IMI has helped create some of the most iconic luxury real estate communities around the world.

About MSI Destination Resorts & Properties

MSI Destination Resorts & Properties partners with world-class destinations and real estate developers to drive growth results through an integrated critical path for success. As a proven expert in architecting critical path marketing and sales plans for developers, MSI has led or partnered on over $1 billion in real estate and club membership transactions.

