The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2024. As financial technology evolves while permeating all facets of the economy, from banking to commerce to investing and beyond, both traditional financial institutions as well as native fintech companies continue to compete to bring the best solutions to market. Digital banking, decentralized finance, cross-border payments, blockchain technology, not to mention artificial intelligence, are opening new frontiers supporting a financial technology market on its way toward $600 billion by the end of the decade.

The companies being recognized are spearheading major changes to the way we all do business. Financial technology allows business and people to streamline operations, glean better insights and take control of their financial planning. This year's awardees are a mix of industry heavyweights and emerging growth companies. They were methodically evaluated and selected based on nomination submissions and further research into their products and solutions, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and organizational depth, among other factors.

Notable award recipients include Finastra (No. 2), whose software powers 45 of the world's top 50 banks; Fintech (No. 4), whose innovative PaymentSource powers B2B payments; PayJoy (No. 12), whose cutting-edge technology allows users to turn their smartphones into digital collateral, and MX Technologies (No. 26), an end-to-end payments platform that was recently selected by Dwolla to power account verifications and aggregation for money management.

This year's awardees include Finastra, Fintech, PayJoy, SAP Fioneer, MX Technologies, Mambu, Pagaya Technologies, Array, Order.co, ThetaRay, Tribe Payments, Basys, Tuum, Innovative Systems, Boast, Silent Eight, SavvyMoney, FinMkt, Squirro, Boost Payment Solutions, Skipify, GradGuard, Keyway, Spiral, Helicap, and Method Financial, among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

