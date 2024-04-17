The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Banking Technology Companies of 2024

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Banking Technology Companies of 2024.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Banking Technology Companies of 2024. In recent years, the banking technology sector has witnessed extraordinary growth and transformation. With the integration of cutting-edge innovations like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing, banking technology has revolutionized how financial institutions operate and serve their customers. From the emergence of neobanks to the expansion of digital payment solutions, the landscape of banking technology is continually evolving, presenting endless possibilities for efficiency, security, and customer experience enhancement. This year's honorees represent a broad spectrum of entities within the industry, ranging from established giants to agile newcomers.

Among this year's awardees we have Mambu, with its innovative SaaS cloud-core banking platform, it is leading the charge in modernizing banking operations worldwide. Another standout is ClearBank, which stands at the forefront of real-time payments and technology-enabled clearing banking, equipping over 200 clients with fully regulated infrastructure and access to global clearing networks. Finally, we have SolarisBank. Its modular B2B technology stack and scalable licensing system enable seamless collaboration with a diverse array of partners, marking it as a trusted leader in the evolving landscape of modern banking.

The stringent criteria of the selection process highlights the exceptional innovation within the banking technology sector. Each nominee is evaluated based on factors including technological expertise, impactful contributions, leadership initiatives, and overall influence on the banking landscape. Please join us in acknowledging the achievements of The Top 25 Banking Technology Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include Finastra and Mambu, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

