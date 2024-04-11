The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Companies in Lending Technology of 2024

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Companies in Lending Technology of 2024.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Companies in Lending Technology of 2024. From consumer credit and cryptocurrency to small business loans, the fintech sector is experiencing a spur of innovation in part driven by advancements in AI. This wave of progress has driven both startups and legacy companies to introduce new solutions in consumer and business banking. The companies being recognized on this year's list have consistently demonstrated an ability to anticipate and adapt to evolving trends and to offer market leading solutions to their customers.

Among this year's awardees is LendingTree, a marketplace with a network of more than 500 partners that allows consumers to shop for financial services. Another notable awardee is Biz2Credit, a company that has a track record of over $8 billion in small business loans and financing. Nexo, whose platform allows users to buy, sell, and exchange more than 70 supported cryptocurrencies, also earned recognition for its innovations.

This year's awardees include FinMkt, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

