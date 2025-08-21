The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Digital Banking Companies of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Banking Companies of 2025.ZX

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Digital Banking Companies of 2025. Over the past several years, digital banking has evolved from a niche offering to a cornerstone of how financial services are designed, delivered, and consumed. What was once defined by mobile apps and simplified user experiences now encompasses a much broader ecosystem of infrastructure providers, banking platforms, and embedded finance tools that power everything from global payments to small business lending.

The companies on this year's list illustrate the depth and diversity of that evolution. SouthState Bank is a clear example of how established financial institutions are investing in technology to stay competitive, combining local banking expertise with modern digital tools to better serve businesses and consumers across the Southeast. For businesses, Grasshopper Bank offers Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), commercial API banking, SBA lending, and commercial real estate lending as part of its forward-looking approach to supporting small businesses and startups. Outside the U.S., TymeBank is redefining digital banking in its aim to make financial services more accessible for underserved populations in South Africa.

These companies are shaping the next phase of digital banking, where technology extends beyond the front-end experience to modernize the systems, partnerships, and infrastructure that support the global financial economy. Their work reflects a fundamental shift: financial services are no longer confined to banks; they're embedded in the software, platforms, and tools people and businesses rely on every day.

The companies selected for this year's recognition were evaluated for their technological contributions, market impact, product innovation, and ability to advance the broader financial services sector. Their work reflects a shared commitment to reshaping how banking is built and accessed across industries and geographies. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Digital Banking Companies of 2025.

