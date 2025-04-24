The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 FinTech AI Companies of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 FinTech AI Companies of 2025.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 FinTech AI Companies of 2025. Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a popular buzzword that has pervaded conversations across industries as companies look to increase the scope and efficiency of their business. This year has marked a turning point for the technology, as theoretical innovation has moved into measurable transformation within the financial services sector. AI is not only streamlining operational performance by automating and enhancing data analysis tasks, but it's also helping to address significant issues, including rising cyber threats and equitable access to credit for underserved populations.

Companies like Lendbuzz, founded in 2015 by Amitay Kalmar and Dan Raviv, are using advanced AI to analyze risk with the noble aim of providing credit opportunities to the 45 million U.S. residents categorized as "credit invisible." This demonstrates the continued dedication not only to technological advancement but also to using cutting-edge technologies to resolve deeply personal challenges affecting global populations. Equally important are the contributions of cybersecurity leaders like ThetaRay, who are using emerging cognitive AI tools to enhance adaptability and contextual awareness to thwart cyberattacks and reduce risk for financial institutions and their consumers.

On the front-end, AI has allowed these companies to produce seamless user experiences, while invisible AI- and ML-based engines run in the background to extract information from unstructured data, enable faster credit decisions, and simplify compliance processes. The 25 winners of this year's award represent definitive proof of the value that AI can provide to financial institutions and those they serve.

Nominations were made based on a rigorous selection process that takes into account industry contributions, leadership impacts, expertise, and innovation. The awardees selected have demonstrated not only continued growth but also a lasting influence on the financial technology landscape as a whole. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 FinTech AI Companies of 2025.

This year's awardees include Temenos and Lendbuzz, among other notable companies.

