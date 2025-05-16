The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 FinTech AI Executives of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 FinTech AI Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 FinTech AI Executives of 2025. These leaders are building the underlying infrastructure for a more intelligent, inclusive, and resilient financial system. From streamlining credit and risk decisions to automating regulatory compliance and transforming accounting workflows, they are applying AI not as a feature, but as a foundation. Their companies are redefining core financial operations, enabling institutions to move faster, make smarter decisions, and serve broader markets.

What unites this group is not just technical depth, but a clear sense of purpose. Whether they are advancing access to credit, combating fraud in real time, or modernizing back-office processes, each awardee is shaping how financial services adapt to complexity at scale. With backgrounds spanning enterprise software, AI research, quantitative finance, and operational leadership, these executives are rebuilding trust, accuracy, and efficiency into the financial workflows that underpin the global economy.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Amitay Kalmar, Co-Founder and CEO of Lendbuzz, who is harnessing alternative data and AI to rethink credit access, enabling over $1.5 billion in annual auto loan originations. Chandini Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Auquan, is driving the adoption of AI agents that help top-tier financial institutions eliminate manual work in investment and compliance workflows. With over 36 years of experience, Cathy Ross, President and Co-Founder of Fraud.net, has built a platform that powers real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance for financial institutions and digital commerce enterprises worldwide.

As AI becomes an integral part of modern finance, these leaders are defining how it's built, governed, and scaled. This year's awardees were selected based on their career track records and contributions to advancing AI in the financial technology space. Please join us in honoring The Top 25 Fintech AI Executives of 2025.

