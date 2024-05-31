The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Governance, Risk and Compliance Companies of 2024

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Governance, Risk and Compliance Companies of 2024.

New York, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Governance, Risk and Compliance Companies of 2024. In the dynamic landscape of modern business, the triumvirate of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) serves as a beacon guiding companies through turbulent waters. Last year, 57% of organizations dedicated more time to risk compliance management — up from only 35% the previous year. As organizations navigate even more advancements in AI and machine learning (ML), as well as a sharper focus on a fully integrated enterprise risk view, the imperative for robust GRC practices has never been more pronounced.

Trust platforms like Forter are relied on by the likes of Nordstrom, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and beyond to make decisions on more than $1 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV). Another awardee, Signifyd, uses big data and ML to provide a 100% financial guarantee against fraudulent charges. And, last but not least, SaaS customers of FinScan are supported in screening more than 300 billion customer names a year.

From cybersecurity threats to regulatory upheavals, the terrain of risk is constantly shifting. In fact, 70% of corporate risk and compliance professionals reported a change from "check-the-box" compliance to a more strategic approach over the past few years. In response, these top GRC companies exhibit agility and adaptability, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and predictive analytics to preemptively identify and address emerging risks.

Please join The Financial Technology Report in recognizing The Top 25 Governance, Risk and Compliance Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include Signifyd and FinScan, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

