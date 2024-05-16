The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 InsurTech Companies of 2024

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 InsurTech Companies of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 InsurTech Companies of 2024. This year, the insurance industry anticipates a transformative shift driven by InsurTech, spotlighting automation, cloud computing, and AI as key focal points. There are an estimated 1,500 InsurTech startups currently operating around the world. Among them, the following companies are spearheading a transformative era in the sector, catering to the evolving demands of both businesses and consumers for seamless, cost-effective insurance solutions. With a keen awareness of technological advancements, the companies on this list are dominant forces in a global market that's anticipated to hit $166 billion by 2030.

Root Insurance, one of the many impressive organizations on this list, has seen more than 12 million downloads of their app which allows drivers to get their insurance policy in less than one minute, manage the details, and file a claim. Companies like Lemonade provide insurance options across homeownership, pet care, and beyond — and are even finding ways to give back to the community by giving unused premiums to nonprofits selected by their users. And Bestow, on a mission to create financial stability for all, recently launched three top 30 carrier partnerships.

While selecting this year's honorees, we reviewed hundreds of candidates. An emphasis was placed on each company's profound impact on the insurance sector, the scale of businesses or consumers served, and the depth of their reach and influence within the industry. We invite you to join us in recognizing the achievements of The Top 25 InsurTech Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include Asurion, Bestow, and Foxen, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

