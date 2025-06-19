The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 InsurTech Executives of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 InsurTech Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 InsurTech Executives of 2025. This year's awardees are leading efforts to make insurance more accessible, efficient, and modern. They're behind platforms that streamline claims payouts, apply real-time risk modeling, and embed coverage directly into digital experiences. Whether focused on life, property, health, or mobility, their work reflects a larger shift in the industry—away from rigid, manual systems and toward adaptable models that respond to how people actually live and work.

The global InsurTech sector, valued at $5.3 billion in 2024, is projected to grow more than twentyfold over the next decade. This surge is driven by concrete developments: AI deployed for claims assessment, digital payments infrastructure tailored to carriers, and automated underwriting that shortens quote times from days to minutes. The leaders recognized here are building systems that address longstanding inefficiencies and blind spots in insurance, and in doing so, are expanding access to more equitable and relevant coverage.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Jeff Hitchens, Chief Operating Officer of GradGuard, who has helped scale insurance protections for more than 1.7 million students across over 1,900 institutions by embedding renters and tuition insurance into the enrollment systems of 650 partner schools. David Goaté, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of Marshmallow, has led the development of proprietary technology and real-time pricing systems that have insured over 1 million people, focusing on newcomers in the UK, a group traditionally underserved by insurers. Rosalie Lau, Chief Financial Officer of JAVLN, brings over 30 years of experience to her role overseeing financial strategy at a cloud-based insurtech platform used by brokers and underwriting agencies across Asia-Pacific.

As technology reshapes how insurance is distributed, underwritten, and serviced, these executives have led meaningful progress in applying innovative solutions to long-standing industry challenges. This year's awardees were selected for their track record in building scalable platforms, leading high-impact teams, and advancing the technical foundation of modern insurance. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 InsurTech Executives of 2025.

