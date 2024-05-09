The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Payment Technology Companies of 2024

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Payment Technology Companies of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Payment Technology Companies of 2024. According to a Polaris Market Research report, the global payment processing solutions market is expected to reach over $192 billion by 2030. As businesses and consumers continue to favor digital wallets and contactless payment over cash transactions and traditional banking, there's been a notable surge in demand for reliable and secure digital payment platforms. This year's awardees represent a wide range of innovative payment solutions that incorporate advanced blockchain technology, seamless API integration, and real-time fraud detection.

Among this year's awardees, we have Stripe, the fintech giant that recently revealed it surpassed $1 trillion in total payment volume in 2023. Next, we recognize Shift4, a payment processing company that powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. Last but not least, we have AffiniPay, a market leader in practice management software and online payments for professionals serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering, and construction firms. It recently launched AffiniPay IQ, a generative AI for the legal tech industry that securely incorporates AI into daily workflows for legal professionals.

As the needs of businesses and consumers evolve, these fintech leaders continue to deliver diverse products to a variety of businesses and consumers. However, they all have one thing in common: creating a simplified, more secure solution to the payment process. We look forward to seeing where the industry will go with these influential companies leading the way. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Payment Technology Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include EverC, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

