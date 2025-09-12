The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Payments Companies of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Payments Companies of 2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Payments Companies of 2025. From behind-the-scenes API integrations to consumer-facing products that address financial inclusion and cash flow, the companies on this year's list reflect a deepening maturity in the space—where infrastructure is no longer just a technical challenge but a strategic differentiator.

This year's awardees include companies pushing boundaries across nearly every corner of the market: embedded finance, real-time disbursements, international remittances, and commercial card optimization.

Among them, Checkbook stands out for its work modernizing disbursements with flexible digital payment tools that are increasingly being integrated into platforms like PayPal and Venmo—reducing both costs and friction for businesses. Qolo has taken on the complexity of backend infrastructure, offering a unified platform for card issuing and processing that supports limitless account hierarchies and works across global rails. Meanwhile, Ingo Payments has expanded its already significant footprint through a partnership with ACI Worldwide, creating faster and more flexible digital disbursement options for some of the largest enterprises in the U.S.

The companies selected this year span a broad range of verticals, but are united by their focus on building payment systems that are scalable, secure, and responsive to evolving market and regulatory demands. Some are closing long-standing operational gaps, offering solutions like on-demand wage access, simplified cross-border payments, and more efficient global card issuing and settlement. Others are working to unify fragmented infrastructure through automation, improved data integration and more transparent transactions.

Together, they illustrate a sector that is not simply digitizing payments, but focused on making the core processes of finance more reliable and adaptable. Please join us in recognizing the achievements of The Top 25 Payments Companies of 2025.

This year's awardees include BPC, Ingo Payments, Spreedly, Capchase, Boost Payment Solutions, Qolo, and Checkbook, among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/.

