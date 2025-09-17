The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Payments Executives of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Payments Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Payments Executives of 2025. Fiserv's acquisition of AIB Merchant Services this year marked one of the most significant plays in European payments, expanding its role as a leading acquirer and e-commerce provider in the region. Global Payments CEO Cameron Bready followed with one of the year's most consequential transactions, completing the $22.7 billion acquisition of Worldpay to create one of the largest pure-play merchant solutions providers in the world.

Innovation has been just as decisive. Visa's Paul Fabara spearheaded a scam disruption practice credited with blocking more than $350 million in fraud. Meanwhile, leaders like Suzan Kereere at PayPal and Eynat Guez at Papaya Global are also expanding the industry's boundaries—Kereere by extending PayPal's global footprint in the Middle East and Africa and Guez by advancing workforce payments that deliver near-instant payroll across 160 countries.

The accomplishments extend well beyond these landmark achievements. All of the awardees on this year's list have helped their companies advance payments through product innovation, global expansion, and scaling platforms that serve enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical evaluation process that considered the scope of their business achievements, the innovations they and their teams have delivered, and the influence of their leadership on the payments industry. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Payments Executives of 2025.

This year's awardees include Lydia Inboden (Ingo Payments), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/.

