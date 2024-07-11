The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 WealthTech Companies of 2024

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 WealthTech Companies of 2024

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 WealthTech Companies of 2024. In an era where digital transformation is revolutionizing financial services, WealthTech companies are at the forefront, leveraging advanced tools such as cloud computing, API integration, and big data analytics to enhance portfolio management, financial planning, and client engagement.

Global assets under management are projected to reach $145.4 trillion by 2025, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%. This rapid growth underscores the critical role of WealthTech firms in addressing the evolving needs of investors and financial institutions. From managing trillions of dollars in assets to supporting financial advisors with sophisticated tools for investment management and client reporting, these firms are setting new standards for excellence and innovation in wealth management. Their efforts are crucial in addressing the evolving needs of a rapidly changing market, ensuring asset managers and financial institutions can deliver efficient, secure, and client-centric services globally.

Among this year's awardees, Bravura Solutions is recognized for its innovative software solutions that modernize, consolidate, and simplify financial processes across the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration industries. Additionally, BetaNXT stands out for integrating its Beta, Maxit, and Mediant businesses to address customers' integration challenges with flexible and efficient solutions, enhancing advisor productivity and reducing enterprise costs. Lastly, Addepar is distinguished for its global technology and data platform, which aggregates portfolio, market, and client data for over $6 trillion in assets, delivering precise guidance and comprehensive solutions through partnerships with over 100 software, data, and service providers.

Among a competitive field of candidates, these companies have excelled in their commitment to advancing WealthTech and delivering unparalleled value to their clients. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 WealthTech Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include iCapital, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

