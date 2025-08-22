The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 WealthTech Companies of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 WealthTech Companies of 2025. The WealthTech space continues to grow quickly as firms adopt platforms that combine multi-asset portfolio management, AI-powered insights, and tax-efficient strategies. Advisors are seeking tools that make operations more efficient and improve client service, while institutions look to unify custody, trading, reporting, and compliance into single technology solutions. From digital wealth platforms to enterprise-grade AI agents, WealthTech is shaping how firms handle complex portfolios and respond to evolving client needs with greater clarity and precision.

The companies on this year's list are delivering the specialized tools the industry needs to keep pace with change. Some focus on bringing all of a client's accounts and investments into a single view, generating tailored reports, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations. Others emphasize timely insights that inform better investment decisions, whether through modeling strategies, tracking emerging asset classes, or offering interactive ways to present data that strengthen client relationships.

Among the awardees, MyVest is advancing multi-account aggregation and personalized reporting for advisors managing complex portfolios. Zerion is recognized for its intuitive platform that allows users to navigate decentralized finance through real-time portfolio insights on their smartphones. TIFIN is applying artificial intelligence to help enterprises automate middle-office tasks and strengthen data-driven client engagement.

These companies demonstrate how technology can translate complex financial data into helpful guidance, reduce operational friction, and expand access to high-quality investment advice. By blending innovation with practical application, they are helping advisors and institutions improve their practices and navigate an increasingly sophisticated wealth management environment. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 WealthTech Companies of 2025.

