The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2023

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2023. The fintech industry represents a fusion of innovative solutions that leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance and revolutionize traditional financial processes. The exceptional women featured in this year's list play an increasingly pivotal role in the sector, contributing diverse perspectives to the development of fintech solutions.

Their expertise ranges from digital payments and blockchain to robo-advisors and artificial intelligence, reflecting the industry's transformative impact on how individuals and businesses manage, invest, and interact with money. The awardees on this list were selected based on our analysis of hundreds of candidates, taking into consideration professional milestones achieved, demonstrated domain expertise, and longevity in the fintech field.

Some of the awardees on this year's list include Louisa Murray, the Chief Sales Officer at Railsr, one of CIBC and Barclays Bank's first female traders. Another recipient, Sherrie Rogers, Head of Global Sales Development at Kushki Mundial, plays a crucial role in standardizing payment interoperability in Latin America, reducing costs, and improving online payment processes. We also have Emmalyn Shaw, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Flourish Ventures, who leads the US investment team, supporting mission-driven entrepreneurs and disruptive fintech companies in her portfolio.

We commend these women for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2023.

This year's awardees include Leslie Gillin (Pagaya Technologies), Gina Nichols (Nymbus), Stephanie Myers (Bluefin), Sharon Carmeli (Bluevine), Luan Cox (FinMkt), Debbie Kemp (Biz2Credit), Jenny Beazley (Onfido), Anadri Chisolm-Noel (Boast), Emmalyn Shaw (Flourish Ventures), Sherrie Rogers (Kushki Mundial), and Beatriz Callaghan (Digital Asset), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

