The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025. Forge Global's $660 million acquisition by Charles Schwab marked one of the year's defining transactions, expanding access to private markets for millions of retail investors. Pagaya Technologies followed with major milestones in structured finance, completing $2.3 billion in ABS deals—including its first AAA-rated auto securitization—and a $2.5 billion forward-flow agreement with Castlelake, extending its reach across multiple asset classes.

Investment activity was also robust in other areas of financial technology. Bestow secured $170 million to advance its digital life insurance infrastructure, while Juniper Square raised $130 million at a $1.1 billion valuation to accelerate AI-driven fund administration across private markets. At the same time, Wealthfront and Lendbuzz each filed for IPOs, signaling investor confidence in the long-term fundamentals and profitability of those companies.

Beyond these headline achievements, this year's awardees reflect how fintech has matured into a cornerstone of global finance. Whether through embedded infrastructure, risk automation, or AI-driven analytics, these companies are shaping how capital moves and how financial institutions operate. We're pleased to honor The Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025.

This year's awardees include Juniper Square, Temenos, SAP Fioneer, BPC, Pagaya Technologies, Lendbuzz, Bestow, Array, Ingo Payments, Innovative Systems, Spreedly, Ladder, FinMkt, SouthState Bank, MyVest, Unit21, Crowd Street, Capchase, Auditoria.AI, BriteCore, Boost Payment Solutions, Silent Eight, Cleafy, Squirro, EasySend, Covr, Qolo, OnCorps AI, Checkbook, Auquan, RentRedi, Helicap, Spiral, Plumery, and Basys, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/.

About The Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report is your comprehensive source for business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the financial technology industry. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Financial Technology Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

SOURCE The Financial Technology Report