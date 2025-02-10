The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2024

The Financial Technology Report is honored to present The Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is honored to present The Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2024. Innovation in the fintech space has been fast and furious with the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, and these trailblazers are helping companies—and the world—redefine what's possible in the space. Their excellence is helping to drive the industry forward in ways that were unthinkable a few short years ago.

These women craft and implement strategies, manage and inspire large teams, direct technical product management, and serve as mentors and role models for everyone in their companies, regardless of gender or stature. The awardees on this list were selected based on our analysis of hundreds of candidates, taking into consideration professional milestones achieved, demonstrated domain expertise, and longevity in the fintech field.

This year's honorees include Denise Garth, Chief Strategy Officer at Majesco, who takes home our top spot. They include Natalie Townsend, who, in her 13th year at Consero, is helping to break down barriers as Chief Revenue Officer. They include Kathy Ligman of REPAY, who is supporting complex initiatives to help her company grow. And they include Karishma Motwani, who is the Director of Product Management at the fastest-growing RIA in the country.

We applaud these women for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2024.

This year's awardees include Denise Garth (Majesco), Lalarukh Haris Shaikh (Palantir Technologies), Helen Cook (Finastra), Natalie Townsend (Consero), Priscila Barrantes (PayJoy), Elly Aiala (Boost), Tiffany Johnson (NMI), Kate Hampton (NMI), Yael Malek (Bluevine), Kathy Ligman (REPAY), Nikhita Hyett (Signifyd), Tami Rosen (Pagaya), Nicole Beaulieu (Figure Technology Solutions), Lisa Paccione (Glia), Lindsey Haswell (MoonPay), Lasbery Chioma Oludimu (Yellow Card), Erica Khalili (Lead Bank), Andrea Marcos (Bankaya), Erin Jancic (Array), Kelly Shea (Array), Becky Kopplin (Rainforest), Lauren Reid (Expensify), Kelly Zitlow (Cornerstone Capital Bank), Lynda Clarke (Tribe Payment), Antonella Coccia (Wefox Italy), Patti Mancini (Zest), Ayelet Ribak Lehmann (EverC), Emma Rose Kantor (Kafene), Genni Combes (CrowdStreet), Karishma Motwani (Farther), Kristen Howell (CrowdStreet), Julia Markiewicz (Silent Eight), Paula Villamarin (dLocal), Meghann Carroll (Foxen), Jolynn Swafford (FinMkt), Su Young Chun (Payfare), Doris Holtzhausen (Squirro), Laurie Katz (Figure Markets), Sue Hardy (401GO), Kelly Wilde (401GO), Lauren Lin (Luxor Technology), Carmelle Cadet (EMTECH), Cheryl Tay Oon Lin (Helicap), Aimee West (BankingON), Melissa Kopp (Neural Payments), Geeta Gupta (Wink), Cathy Delille (Spiral), and Kanan Ajmera (Builders Patch), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

