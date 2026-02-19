The Financial Technology Report Announces The Top Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2025.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2025. Fintech products have less room for error than most software. A release can touch regulated payment rails, underwriting decisions, or AML workflows, and customers expect speed without outages or weak controls. This year's honorees are leading the teams responsible for making that balance hold.

These women leaders span core banking platforms, embedded lending and payments, anti-financial crime, and CFO-focused automation. Some of this year's honorees run businesses; others own revenue, product delivery, finance, or customer execution. Across those roles, 2025 brought a steady stream of high-stakes work—core system go-lives, new institutional deployments, platform expansion, and AI features that had to function inside real finance workflows.

In 2025, Siobhan Byron, Executive Vice President of Universal Banking at Finastra, helped guide banks through major Essence go-lives including Belize Bank Group and British Caribbean Bank. Adina Simu, Co-Founder and Chief Product and Commercial Officer at Auditoria.AI, is recognized for leading the launch of SmartResearch to expand CFO automation. And Lauren Godwin, Chief Customer Officer at Vantaca, helped scale implementation and long-term customer partnerships as the company entered its next growth phase following a $300 million minority investment.

The accomplishments extend well beyond the milestones highlighted here. Selected through a close review of each leader's impact, this year's honorees reflect the depth and range of women driving meaningful progress within their organizations. Please join us in recognizing The Top Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2025.

This year's awardees include Siobhan Byron (Finastra), Arielle Pennington (Ava Labs), Pauline Babel (Spendesk), Lauren Godwin (Vantaca), Christine Yeh (BTSE Enterprise Solutions), Lydia Inboden (Ingo Payments), Ewa Maj (Input 1), Megan Deihl (ViewTrade), Luan Cox (FinMkt), Trisha Kothari (Unit21), Adina Simu (Auditoria.AI), Julia Markiewicz (Silent Eight), Nanette Wakamatsu (CoFi Lending), and Kelly Zullinger (ModernFi). To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/.

About The Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report is your comprehensive source for business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the financial technology industry. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Financial Technology Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/

SOURCE The Financial Technology Report