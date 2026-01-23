The Financial Technology Report Announces Top Financial Technology CEOs of 2025

The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top Financial Technology CEOs of 2025.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top Financial Technology CEOs of 2025. Fintech is operating in a more demanding environment than it did even a few years ago: regulators are more engaged, capital is more selective, and customers expect faster product cycles without compromising security or reliability. This year's CEOs are leading companies that operate across both consumer and institutional markets, navigating tighter oversight while continuing to scale platforms that underpin payments, investing, lending, and core financial infrastructure.

Under Alex Robinson's leadership, Juniper Square continued to operate as core infrastructure for private markets, supporting roughly $1 trillion in limited partner capital across tens of thousands of funds. At COCC, Richard A. Leone led the modernization of core banking technology for financial institutions across the Northeastern United States, including a full client-base migration to a modernized platform used by institutions representing more than $100 billion in assets.

Figure CEO Michael Tannenbaum led one of the year's most consequential capital markets milestones, guiding the company through a nearly $800 million initial public offering as blockchain-based infrastructure reached the public markets. At Bilt Rewards, Ankur Jain followed with one of fintech's largest private financings of the year, overseeing a $250 million primary raise at a $10.75 billion valuation as the platform scaled across housing, payments, and neighborhood commerce.

The accomplishments extend well beyond these headline achievements. Each of the awardees has led meaningful progress within their organizations. Taken together, these CEOs are playing a defining role in where fintech is headed. Please join us in recognizing The Top Financial Technology CEOs of 2025.

This year's awardees include Chris Walters (Finastra), Alex Robinson (Juniper Square), Richard A. Leone (COCC), David Ripley (Kraken), Lisa Jacobs (Funding Circle), Michael Tannenbaum (Figure), Minna Song (EliseAI), Anthony (Tony) Petrilli (ViewTrade Holding Corporation), Seamus Nally (TurboTenant), Ruben Salazar Genovez (Gennius XYZ), Trisha Kothari (Unit21), Martin Markiewicz (Silent Eight), Dean Leavitt (Boost Payment Solutions), Ankur Jain (Bilt Rewards), Hooman Radfar (Collective), Ben Currin (Vantaca), Giovanni Dapra (Moneyfarm), Tushar Garg (Flyhomes), Ritik Malhotra (Savvy Wealth), Guilhem Chaumont (Flowdesk), Patricia Montesi (Qolo), Heather H. Wilson (CLARA Analytics), Mario Rivero (LYNK Markets), Sarah Martin (Pulsate), Philip Goffin (ZILO), Leore Avidar (Alt), Parth Garg (Aspora), Bam Azizi (Mesh), Shayne Coplan (Polymarket), Bobby Tzekin (Wisetack), and Sean Black (Knock). To view the full list, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/.

