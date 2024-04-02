The Fine Wine Retail Revival: Millesima USA's New Store Opening Marks a New Chapter of Personalized, Luxury Service

"We've had the idea for building a true flagship location in New York City for a long time..." says Hortense Bernard, Sales and Marketing Director for Millesima SA. "This new location is a great step to...grow our business while continuing to hold onto our values." Post this

At 5,200 square feet of impeccably designed luxury retail space, the new retail location is over double that of the original location and will allow Millesima USA to continue curating a distinctive personal shopping experience with its world-class customer service, both in person and online. The final design reflects the stories of the wines in Millesima's cellars and encourages visitors to embark on a memorable wine journey. With over 3,000 references, from everyday wines to archive wines by country and region and collectibles, the space creates a haven for the seasoned wine lover and new wine consumers. The pièce de résistance of the new store is the magnificent Forum room, which showcases the prestige of Millesima's inventory with an eye-catching Barrisol® stretch ceiling that creates a mirrored effect to reflect the entire room.

"Our flagship store, Millesima, aims to establish itself as a premier and luxurious destination for wine enthusiasts, offering a seamless journey from everyday selections to iconic bottlings and rare vintages," states Fabrizio Germano, General Manager of Millesima USA.

To continue to celebrate its new location, Millesima USA is preparing an exciting new tasting event program that will allow consumers to learn about and explore the vast world of wine in person. Also continuing their white glove service online, customers can once again take advantage of an exclusive "Alert Me" feature - a system that shares direct notifications when a wine is released ''en primeur'' on the website. As a Bordeaux-based company, the close relationships it has curated with iconic and historical producers allow Millesima USA to be one of the first retailers to have these wines in the US market.

The new store was designed by the global creative agency Malherbe, an international leader in luxury design. The implementation of the project has been completed by the Architect Angelika Adams of Angelika Adams Design, with the Project Manager Julia Feydel of Jules Hospitality and Renovation With Passion as General Contractor.

About Millesima

Millesima was established in Bordeaux in 1983 by the Bernard family as a business that is committed to providing its customers both in person and online with high-end wines, excellent service, and expert wine knowledge. Expanding to the US, Millesima USA opened its first brick-and-mortar location on New York City's Upper East Side in 2006. Millesima has been a leader in e-commerce wine sales since its first site was created in 2011, and its easy-to-navigate website is currently updated daily to showcase the broad range of products that are enriched with unique content. This website is an excellent representation of Millesima's business philosophy, customer service, and vast wine-focused inventory, and the decision to open a new store was influenced by the desire to see those same values reflected in a physical location.

Established in New York City's Upper East Side in 2006, Millesima USA is a luxury retail store and the only online fine wine retailer in the United States that hails from Bordeaux. Our family-owned company is focused on providing our customers with high-end wines, top service, and expert wine knowledge. A Francophile's dream, we have unique access to top wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne but also offer a wonderful range of wines from Italy, New Zealand, Germany, the United States, and more. Millesima USA works with customers in person and online on a daily basis. We aim to satisfy our client's most specific requests and needs and it starts by always improving our selection. Today, Millesima is proud to have the deepest range of large format bottles, privileged access to Bordeaux Pre-Arrivals and Futures and the most sought-after wine brands in the world on our shelves. From iconic producers to lesser-known hidden gems, our team is delighted to bring you some of the best wines from around the world.

