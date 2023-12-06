The First Ever Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Wine Flight Offered at a U.S. Restaurant

We're both committed to helping others on their non-drinking, sober and health-conscious journey. Being able to enjoy drinking non-alcoholic beverages while celebrating and enjoying a delicious meal with family and friends is a game changer. Post this

"Jøyus non-alcoholic wines are delicious and capture the aroma and attributes of traditional premium wine," said Germanotta. "It's the perfect pairing with our classic, authentic Italian cuisine. Non-alcoholic alternatives are popular and arrive at a time when many are looking for alcohol-free options. We are thrilled to offer Jøyus, the best of the best, at Joanne Trattoria. It is a partnership with personal and sincere meaning for Jess and me. We could not be happier to add them to our menu!"

Jøyus Founder Jess Selander, who has been sober for 18 years, says she missed the taste of wine and was tired of subpar substitutions at parties and gatherings designed around drinking. This inspired her to open her Seattle-based winery, the first and only run by a sober woman in the U.S. to exclusively produce non-alcoholic varietals like rosé, cabernet sauvignon, sparkling rosé and sparkling wine. Jøyus utilizes the latest technology to remove the alcohol while preserving the delicate flavors of the wine.

"Joe and I are proof that you can live your best life without alcohol," said Jess Selander. "We're both committed to helping others on their non-drinking, sober and health-conscious journey. Being able to enjoy drinking non-alcoholic beverages while celebrating and enjoying a delicious meal with family and friends is a game changer. Being able to participate and feel included like everyone else can really support sobriety."

This collaboration between the two sober owners will kick off with a Dec. 7 event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music at the popular New York establishment located at 70 West 68th Street. Joanne Trattoria will feature the award-winning Jøyus non-alcoholic wine flights through Dry January.

Recognized in 2023 by USA Today's 10 Best Non-Alcoholic Wines, Jøyus includes the following non-alcoholic wines in the upcoming collaboration with Joanne Trattoria NYC.

The Sparkling Wine—a fun, festive and balanced selection—received the Best-of-Class Double Gold win at the Sunset International Wine Competition.

The Sparkling Rosé, with blackberries, summer strawberries and notes of citrus blossoms, is the first non-alcoholic wine to win Gold in one of the world's biggest and oldest blind tastings, going on to additional Double Gold and Best-of-Class honors at other prestigious wine competitions.

The refreshing Rosé won two Best-of-Class and Double Gold Medals and Top Shelf's 2023 overall Best Non-Alcoholic Wine.

The Cabernet Sauvignon was hailed as the Best Non-Alcoholic Red by NBC.

For more information, visit http://www.drinkjoyus.com.

About Jøyus:

At Jøyus, our mission goes beyond crafting the world's best non-alcoholic wine (although we're thrilled to have the awards to prove it!). Our mission is to normalize non-drinking and create a more inclusive and supportive world. So, whether you're choosing to give up alcohol for a glass, a night, nine months, or a lifetime – know that we've got your back. Let's join hands in transforming the culture, making it one that embraces and uplifts each other. Cheers to positive change and a community that understands and supports you!

Media Contact

Sydney Bennett, Jøyus, 5737957981, [email protected], https://drinkjoyus.com

SOURCE Jøyus