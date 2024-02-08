The First Flying Cows Training Camp Opens February 10th

The Flying Cows Will Hold A Week-Long Training Camp To Determine The Final Roster

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Flying Cows will hold their first preseason training camp beginning on February 10th. The team expects 22 players to begin camp, but the final roster will be trimmed to 12 by February 16th. The training camp practices will take place at Hood College, The Frederick County YMCA, and St. Johns Catholic Prep.

Four of the players participating in training camp were invited from the Flying Cows' Free Agent/Rookie Minicamp, which was held from January 20th-21st and consisted of players from the three DMV area tryouts held by the Flying Cows in the fall. Flying Cows signees will also be participating in camp including Former TBL Champions, Quantel Denson, Tavares Sledge, Lyle Hexom and Tevin Foster. They will be joined by former Frederick High School star Steve Custis.

The training camp roster will be rounded out by the Flying Cows three draft picks: Caleb Wood, a guard selected with the Flying Cows' 9th overall pick, Tyrone Jones a guard/forward hybrid selected with the 42nd overall pick, which the Flying Cows got in a trade with the Potawatomi Fire, and Fabian Givens, a 6'2" guard selected with the 68th overall pick.

About The Frederick Flying Cows:

The Frederick Flying Cows are a new professional basketball organization based in Frederick, Maryland. The organization is one of about a half-dozen new teams joining the TBL for the 2024 season! The TBL fashions itself as a 2nd tier league with quality of play being just a notch below the NBA G-League.

The Frederick Flying Cows are a community organization that is invested in Frederick County and will put a high level, entertaining basketball product on the floor every game! Over time, Frederick Flying Flying Cows seek to become a part of the fabric of the community, and a team that will make the people of Frederick proud! The team will be dedicated to providing fun, affordable entertainment for Frederick all citizens!

Media Contact

Chris Jenkins, Frederick Flying Cows, 301-640-9064, chris.jenkins@tblfrederick.com, https://goflyingcows.com/

Facebook

SOURCE Frederick Flying Cows