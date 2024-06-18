The First Forty Years: Rosen Group Celebrates a Milestone

Rosen Group, a boutique public relations agency celebrated its 40th anniversary with a gala at Sound Lounge Mixing Studios in the New York City Flatiron District. Post this

Professional associations in the culinary and beverage industries became a mainstay, including the James Beard Foundation, Brewers Association and American Homebrewers Association, Bubby's, and Allagash Brewing Company, along with renowned non-profit organizations such as IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) and WhyHunger.

The firm's financial services clients include FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), whose standards and practices have set the bar high for all financial institutions across the country. In 2012, the year Colorado legalized cannabis, Rosen Group established a niche in this budding industry, which is still a vibrant part of the business today.

Rosen began her career at a public affairs agency in Washington, DC, called John Adams Associates. The open style and inclusiveness of the firm allowed her to learn all aspects of the business, from creating media opportunities to pitching and retaining new business. She moved to New York in 1980 and did a few stints selling advertising space at both a start- up and at Women's Wear Daily, where she learned how to "sell" as well as the inner workings of a media business, both of which helped her immensely in her career.

In 1984, Rosen founded her namesake agency, which has called New York City its home ever since. Rosen Group began its operations at an office at 460 Park Avenue, in the heart of Manhattan. In 1986, the firm moved to the iconic Puck Building, in offices a floor above Spy Magazine. The firm's next office was in Union Square, next to Barnes & Noble, at another Park Avenue address (200). The company spent 11 years at 30 West 26th Street, witnessing the transformation of the NoMad neighborhood. Following that, there was a three year office residence at 44 Wall Street and then the firm eventually landed in Chelsea, a favorite location for everyone, when the 2020 pandemic hit. Like many agencies, Rosen Group seamlessly adapted to a work-from-home model. The transition was seamless, and today the firm operates in a hybrid setup, with a team of 16 professionals.

As the industry undergoes a digital revolution, Rosen Group has expanded its services to include content creation, bylined pieces, and social media strategies. However, the firm remains steadfast in its belief that earned media remains the holy grail. This commitment to both emerging and traditional media is a testament to Rosen Group's values and approach to public relations.

"There is nothing more satisfying than seeing my client interviewed by a national or local media outlet. From a New York Times interview to a radio interview on a regional station in Austin, the placements still give me a thrill," added Rosen. "When that ends, it will be time to take down the shingle."

