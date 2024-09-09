The First Step To Developing A Deeper Relationship With God Is Studying His Word

Xulon Press presents an analysis of God's Word using only His Word.
SAVAGE, Minn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author R. E. Mains explores Scripture without denominational bias in Navigating Through God's Word: Knowledge Providing A More Excellent Way ($38.49, paperback, 9798868501135; $9.99, e-book, 9798868501142).
Mains is confident that Scripture does not contradict itself. However, he wants to allow it to speak for itself, without getting confused by man-made religion or denomination. That's why his book analyzes the Word of God itself, in chronological order, to reveal and explain God's purpose and relationship with humanity.
"Navigating Through God's Word has been designed to be a personal study to increase one's knowledge and understanding of how wonderful the Bible is as a perfect handbook for the lifestyle of today's generation," said Mains.
R. E. Mains grew up as one of 12 siblings on a farm in northern Wisconsin, where he learned the values of hard work, doing it right, and enjoying family. He was called by God into a Holy Spirit ministry for pastoring numerous churches, as well as teaching and writing many Bible curriculums for the education and leadership of people to comprehend and understand they can have a personal relationship with Christ, bringing them into a relationship with God the Father.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Navigating Through God's Word is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
R.E. Mains, Salem Author Services, 612-328-2520, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article