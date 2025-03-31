The first U.S.-Listed Exchange Traded Fund for Iceland Launches - GLCR

"It is very exciting that for the first time U.S. investors are being offered the convenience of an ETF to get to know and invest broadly in the Icelandic stock market," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. Post this

"All other developed countries have single-country ETFs, and investors commonly view them as an effective way to gain country-specific exposure," added Helgi Frímannsson, Head of Investment Strategy at New Iceland Advisors.

The ETF generally includes approximatly 30 listed companies spanning industrial goods, financials, fisheries, and healthcare. Rebalanced quarterly, the index reflects market trends while ensuring efficient exposure to Iceland's economy.

U.S. investors seeking exposure to Iceland generally rely on broader Nordic or European funds. The GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ: GLCR) by contrast, offers a dedicated Iceland-focused ETF, ensuring at least 80% of holdings are classified as Icelandic companies. The fund employs a replication strategy but may use representative sampling when beneficial for investors.

""This is one of my favorite ETFs I've ever worked on," said Springer Harris, Chief Operating Officer of Teucrium ETFs. "It's incredibly exciting to be part of an ETF with real purpose, working alongside the people of Iceland to bring this to market. Iceland represents a unique and innovative economy, and this fund is a true point of national pride for the country. We're honored that Teucrium was chosen as the U.S. white-label partner to launch and advise this ETF, and we're thrilled to offer investors an easy and efficient way to gain exposure to Iceland's dynamic market."

About GlacierShares

GlacierShares ehf., the Iceland-based sponsor of the GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (GLCR), dedicated to unlocking investment opportunities in the Arctic Circle. Founded and owned by Icelandic investors, GlacierShares brings local market expertise and a commitment to expanding global access to Iceland's economy. The firm's mission is to connect U.S. investors with the Arctic markets, starting with Iceland's renewable-driven economy, geopolitical stability, and dynamic industries.

About Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland is the country's securities exchange, providing a regulated marketplace for equities, bonds, and other financial instruments. As part of Nasdaq Nordic, it connects Icelandic companies with international investors.

About ETF Solutions by Teucrium

ETF Solutions is a US Based white-label ETF platform that helps asset managers, institutions, and entrepreneurs launch and operate ETFs efficiently. With 15 years of industry expertise, Teucrium provides end-to-end support, including regulatory filings, fund operations, and capital markets guidance. Known for its collaborative approach and deep market knowledge, Teucrium ensures a seamless ETF launch experience, allowing clients to focus on their investment strategy while Teucrium handles the rest.

Fund Website: www.teucrium.com/etfs/glcr Sponsor Website: www.icelandetf.com

GLCR is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker GLCR and is available for trading starting March 27, 2025.

Springer Harris

[email protected]

Local companies: included in the Iceland universe of the MarketVector™ Total Global Equity Index, have a listing on an exchange in Iceland and derive 50% (25% for current components) of revenues or operating assets from Iceland or one of the Nordic countries listed below, and/or have a listing on an exchange in Iceland where the listing resulted from a merger with a former current component of the index that was included in the Iceland Universe of the MarketVector™ Total Global Equity Index.

Non-local companies: included in the universe of Nordic countries listed below in the MarketVector™ Total Global Equity Index and derive 50% (25% for current components) of revenues from fishing, hatcheries, aquaculture or seafood processing. Nordic countries considered for this index include: Denmark and Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Norway, and Sweden.

Furthermore, companies for which non-residents are prohibited from investment per Article 4 of the Icelandic Government "Act No 34/1991 on Investment by Non-residents in Business Enterprises" are not eligible for inclusion in this index.

We do not control the content on the third-party websites; we do not guarantee any claims made on them; nor do we endorse the websites, its sponsors, or any of the content, policies, activities, products or services offered on the websites or by any advertiser on the sites. We disclaim any responsibility for the websites' performance or interaction with your computer, its security and privacy policies and practices, and any consequences that may result from visiting it. The link is not intended to create an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or hold, any securities.

The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq, Inc. or its affiliates (Nasdaq, with its affiliates, are referred to as the "Corporations"). The Corporations have not passed on the legality or suitability of, or the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to, the ETF. The Corporations make no representation or warranty, express or implied to the owners of the ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETF particularly, or the ability of the MarketVector Iceland Global Index to track general stock market performance. The Corporations' only relationship to the GlacierShares NASDAQ Iceland ETF ("Licensee") is in the licensing of the Nasdaq trade names of the Corporations. Nasdaq has no obligation to take the needs of the Licensee or the owners of the ETF. The Corporations are not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of the ETF to be issued or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the ETF is to be converted into cash. The Corporations have no liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the ETF.

THE CORPORATIONS DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY AND/OR UNINTERRUPTED CALCULATION OF THE MARKET VECTOR ICELAND GLOBAL INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY LICENSEE, OWNERS OF THE ETF, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE MARKET VECTOR ICELAND GLOBAL INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE WITH RESPECT TO THE MARKET VECTOR ICELAND GLOBAL INDEX OR ANY DATA INCLUDED THEREIN. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT SHALL THE CORPORATIONS HAVE ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY LOST PROFITS OR SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

Investors cannot invest directly in an index. An index does not reflect fees, expenses, or trading costs associated with an investment in an actual fund or security.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by calling 720-651-8092 or visiting www.teucrium.com. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a lesser number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Depositary Receipt Risk. Depositary receipts, including ADRs, involve risks such as changes in political or economic conditions of other countries and changes in the exchange rates of foreign currencies. When the Fund invests in depositary receipts the Fund is exposed to the risk that the depositary receipts may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the Underlying Shares.

Iceland Investment Risk. Investment in Icelandic issuers involves risks that are specific to Iceland, including, legal, regulatory, political, currency, security and economic risks.

Market Risk. The trading prices of securities and other instruments fluctuate in response to a variety of factors. These factors include events impacting the entire market or specific market segments, such as political, market and economic developments, as well as events that impact specific issuers. The Fund's NAV and market price, like security and commodity prices generally, may fluctuate significantly in response to these and other factors. As a result, an investor could lose money over short or long periods of time. These developments as well as other events could result in further market volatility and negatively affect financial asset prices, the liquidity of certain securities and the normal operations of securities exchanges and other markets.

ETF Risks. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. These risks could include convertible securities risk, cybersecurity risk, early close/trading halt risk, floating and variable rate securities risk, foreign securities risk, index tracking risk, market capitalization risk, mortgage and asset-backed securities risk, non-diversification risk, REIT risk, and valuation risk. For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

This material is not an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any securities outside of the United States of America. Advisor Disclosure:

This Press Release was prepared by Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC a U.S. SEC registered investment advisor, and reflects the current opinion of the firm, which may change without further notice. Registration as an investment advisor does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. This report is for informational purposes only and nothing contained herein should be considered as investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other investment. Opinions contained herein should not be interpreted as a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will be either suitable or profitable for a client's portfolio.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor for the GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC, wholly owned by Teucrium Trading, LLC, serves as the investment adviser of the Teucrium ETFs.

PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Teucrium Trading, LLC and Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC.

Media Contact

Springer Harris, Teucrium, 1 802-540-0019, [email protected], https://teucrium.com/

