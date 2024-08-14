The Flipstress Helps 2,000+ Women Pursue Financial Freedom Through House Flipping, Lands on Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing List

"Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the love, dedication, and determination of our team and the incredible women we serve." – Debbie DeBerry, Founder of The Flipstress Post this

"Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the love, determination, and commitment of our team and the incredible women we serve," said Debbie DeBerry, Founder of The Flipstress. "We are dedicated to providing a pathway to financial freedom that is both empowering and achievable. This recognition underscores the impact of our unique approach and the positive reviews and outcomes of our FlipSisters."

The Flipstress's approach goes beyond traditional house flipping models by creating win-win scenarios for all parties involved in a transaction: seller, buyer, investor, and community, rather than solely focusing on the investor's profit. Members of the FlipSisters coaching program benefit from personalized guidance and community support, with daily assistance and a network of resources designed to help them navigate the complexities of house flipping, enhancing their opportunities for success.

The Inc. 5000 list celebrates the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., acknowledging their rapid growth and significant contributions to their industries. The Flipstress's appearance on this prestigious list marks a major milestone and reinforces its role as a leader in transforming the real estate investment landscape for women.

About The Flipstress:

The Flipstress is dedicated to helping women achieve financial freedom through house flipping. With a focus on personalized support and a service-centered approach, The Flipstress provides the resources and community needed for women to succeed in the real estate market. The company has empowered over 2,000 women and continues to lead the way for women to succeed in a male-dominated industry.

