The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association 28TH Annual Key West Songwriters Festival Presented by BMI Announces Ticketed Shows for May 1-5

"We're excited to offer different experiences, from small intimate performances in an old church to a high energy concert at a picturesque island amphitheater, all aimed at creating unforgettable moments for festival goers", said Kyle Muehlhauser, Post this

Thursday, May 2

Key West Theater, 4 PM

Taylor Phillips, Chase Matthew, Thomas Edwards, Kree Harrison, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman, Lori McKenna, Luke Laird

Fury Sunset Sail, 6 PM

Thompson Square

Key West Amphitheater, 7 PM

Cole Swindell, Restless Road, Mackenzie Carpenter

Key West Theater, 8 PM

Chuck Cannon, Dylan Altman with Guthrie Trapp, Robert Randolph Band

Friday, May 3

Back Stage Listening Room at Key West Theater, 3 PM

Coffee, Concert, & Conversation with Jeffrey Steele

Key West Theater, 4 PM

Ryan Hurd, Alana Springsteen, Kameron Marlowe, Marti Fredericksen, David Ray Stevens, Liz Rose, Cassidy Daniels

Friday, May 3

San Carlos Institute, 8 PM

Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley, Robert Earl Keen

Key West Theater, 8 PM

James Slater, Danny Myrick, Paul Jenkins, Clint Daniels, Ronnie Bowman, Trent Tomlinson

La Te Da, 8 PM

Jessica Wachs, Harper Grace, Sonia Leigh, Sheena Brook, Fancy Hagood, Kree Harrison

Saturday, May 4

Key West Theater, 10 AM

Bloody Mary Bash featuring Robert Earl Keen & Friends

Fury Sunset Sail, 6 PM

Barrett Barber, Carlyle Griffin

Key West Theater, 8 PM

Fancy Hagood, Patrick Murphy, Renee Blair, David Fanning, Rob Ragosta, Laci Kay Booth, Doug Johnson, Tim Nichols, Jackson Nance, Dax

San Carlos Institute, 7 PM

Garrett Bradford, Scott Sean White, Morgan Lee Powers, Russell Sutton, Paul Jenkins, Jack Ingram, Liz Rose, Aaron Barker

Sunday, May 5

Williams Hall, 12:30 PM

Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman, Tommy Sims

Key West Theater, 8:00 PM

All Star Encore featuring Earl Bud Lee, Taylor Phillips, Alana Springsteen, Danny Myrick, and more to be announced





The Key West Songwriters Festival is an internationally recognized festival and the largest of its kind. Bringing together industry veterans and newcomers alike, the event gives festival goers insight into the stories and inspiration behind the music industry's biggest hits.

La Te Da and Williams Hall join the festival as new venues for this year's ticketed shows.

"The historic La Te Da Hotel, once the home and factory of a local cigar manufacturer, is now an all-in-one entertainment complex. Between its accommodations, restaurant, multiple bars, and colorful outside patio, the venue is practically a magnet for late-night revelers" (Conde Nast Traveler).

Williams Hall reopened in 2020 after a three-year restoration and modernization. For more than 100 years, the iconic church has been an important part of the spiritual and architectural landscape of Key West. Through a variety of services, classes, lectures and meetings, Williams Hall provides learning opportunities for young teens, social activities for the 50+ community, and cultural programs for all ages.

In addition to ticketed events, attendees can enjoy over 50 free shows throughout the island in bars, restaurants, resort beaches, and Rams Head Southernmost, the official festival headquarters.

"We're excited to offer different experiences, from small intimate performances in an old church to a high energy concert at a picturesque island amphitheater, all aimed at creating unforgettable moments for festival goers", said Kyle Muehlhauser, co-owner of the Key West Songwriters Festival and Rams Head Presents.

Landmark free events at the festival include the kickoff party featuring Dylan Marlowe, Heartwreckers, and Kristen McNamara at Sunset Pier on Wednesday, May 1st and the Duval Street show featuring Dallas Davidson and special guests on Saturday, May 4th. Additional free events and full festival schedule to be announced in the coming weeks along with the release of the official mobile app available for both Android and iOS users.

For up to date festival information visit keywestsongwritersfestival.com or follow on social media: Facebook | keywestsongwritersfest and Instagram | keywestsongwritersfestival

About BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 22.4 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on X and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

About Rams Head:

Rams Head Presents owns and operates Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland which has been recognized as the Top Club under 500 seats in the world by Pollstar Magazine. Rams Head also provides programming for Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland and Key West Theater and The Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida. Rams Head Presents purchased the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2021 and presented the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September 2022. The festival successfully returned in 2023 and once again in 2024. Rams Head Group is a family owned and operated restaurant company since 1989. Rams Head Group currently owns and operates four restaurant locations in Maryland: Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis, MD; Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville, MD; Rams Head Shore House in Stevensville, MD; Rams Head Dockside in Glen Burnie, MD and a fifth location in Florida: Rams Head Southernmost in Key West, FL. For additional information visit ramsheadpresents.com | ramsheadgroup.com.

SOURCE Rams Head Group