The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association 29th Annual Key West Songwriters Festival Presented by BMI Announces Ticketed Shows for April 30 - May 4

Thursday, May 1

Key West Theater

4 PM

Jordan Walker, Heath Warren, Lindsay Rimes, Doug Johnson, Craig Wiseman, Rocky Block, Grady Block, Jordan Dozzi

Fury Sunset Sail

6 PM

Brian Fuller, Gable Bradley

Key West Amphitheater

8 PM

Nate Smith with Chase Matthew

Friday, May 2

La Mer & Dewey House

3 PM

Coffee and Conversation with Jeffrey Steele

Friday, May 2

Key West Theater

4 PM

Thomas Edwards, Joel Crouse, Jackson Nance, Lee Thomas Miller, Taylor Phillips

Key West Theater

Presented by Texas Roadhouse

8 PM

Matt Castillo, Morgan Lee Powers, Palmer Anthony, Abbey Cabler, Bobby Pinson, David Lee, Liz Rose

La Te Da

8 PM

Sheena Brook, Danielle Blakey, Meg Linville, Shane Stevens, Bre Kennedy, Danny Myrick

Saturday, May 3

Key West Theater

Bloody Mary Bash

10 AM

David Lee, Trent Tomlinson, Kylie Frey, Chuck Cannon

Fury Sunset Sail

6 PM

The Young Fables

Key West Theater

9 PM

Sharese, Dylan Altman, Nick Norman, Adam Wood, Ronnie Bowman, Jim McCormick, Taylor Phillips, Jeffrey Steele

San Carlos Institute

8 PM

James Slater, Marti Frederiksen, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman, Raul Malo, Tommy Sims

Sunday, May 4

Williams Hall

12:30 PM

Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman, Tommy Sims, Chuck Cannon, Robert Randolph & More

Key West Theater

All Star Encore!

8 PM

Adam Craig, Jet Harvey, Paul Jenkins, Ronnie Bowman, Jay Knowles, Jim McCormick

The Key West Songwriters Festival is an internationally recognized festival and the largest of its kind. Bringing together industry veterans and newcomers alike, the event gives festival goers insight into the stories and inspiration behind the music industry's biggest hits.

After making their inaugural debut at last year's festival, "Sunday Songs: Music & Mimosas" at Williams Hall will return on Sunday (5/04) as well as hourly rounds from the Key West Woman's Club at Hellings Curry Museum and intimate theater showcases at La Te Da. New venues will be on display such as the Marquesa Hotel, The Alamo and Island Dogs while Rams Head Southernmost Bar & Restaurant will be the event's headquarters. Longstanding popular destination spots throughout the island will return like Key West Theater, Southernmost Resort, Blue Heaven, Dante's Key West Pool Bar & Restaurant and San Carlos Institute.

In addition to ticketed events, attendees can enjoy over 50 free shows throughout the island in bars, restaurants, resort beaches, cafes, and hotel pools."We're excited for another year of collaborating with BMI and the amazing venues across the island to highlight the industry's best songwriting talent," said Kyle Muehlhauser, owner of the Key West Songwriters Festival and Rams Head Presents.

Landmark free events will take place at Ocean Key's Sunset Pier, the 200 block of Duval Street, and the Curry Mansion. The kickoff party on April 30 at Ocean Key's Sunset Pier will feature DJ Smoke, Gable Bradley, Joey Hyde, Brian Fuller, Dylan Altman, Guthrie Trapp, and Robert Randolph. The Duval Street Stage will feature LOCASH and Zach John King will headline Curry Mansion Goes Country at the Curry Mansion on May 2.

Additional free events and full festival schedule to be announced in the coming weeks along with the release of the official mobile app available for both Android and iOS users in early April.

For up-to-date festival information visit keywestsongwritersfestival.com or follow on social media: Facebook | keywestsongwritersfest and Instagram | keywestsongwritersfestival

About BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 22.4 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.4 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on X and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.

About Rams Head:

Rams Head Presents owns and operates Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland which has been recognized as the Top Club under 500 seats in the world by Pollstar Magazine. Rams Head also provides programming for Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland and Key West Theater and The Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida. Rams Head Presents purchased the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2021 and presented the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September 2022. The festival successfully returned in 2023 and once again in 2024. Rams Head Group is a family owned and operated restaurant company since 1989. Rams Head Group currently owns and operates four restaurant locations in Maryland: Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis, MD; Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville, MD; Rams Head Shore House in Stevensville, MD; Rams Head Dockside in Glen Burnie, MD and a fifth location in Florida: Rams Head Southernmost in Key West, FL. For additional information visit ramsheadpresents.com | ramsheadgroup.com.

