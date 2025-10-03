The Flying Felon: The First Show Ever Filmed in the Sky, Captured with Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive and Designed for Apple Vision Pro

The Flying Felon is making history as the first show ever filmed entirely in the sky. Captured at 1,000 feet with Blackmagic's groundbreaking URSA Cine Immersive system and built for Apple Vision Pro, the series delivers an experience designed for the next era of cinematic storytelling. The Flying Felon blends world-class filmmaking with raw, unfiltered human stories. Each episode features cultural icons, political leaders, athletes, musicians, and entrepreneurs sharing powerful stories of resilience and reinvention. The result is a show that is sleek and cinematic, intimate and unforgettable.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time in history, an entire series is being filmed in the sky. The Flying Felon breaks ground as the first aerial show and interview series, captured 1,000 feet above the earth with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera system and engineered for the immersive viewing power of Apple Vision Pro.
The production is anchored by a Hollywood team whose credits span some of the most visually iconic films of the past two decades, including Top Gun: Maverick, The Dark Knight Rises, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Transformers: The Last Knight and Inception. These are the creators who have defined blockbuster spectacle, now converging to pioneer a new form of storytelling.
At its core, The Flying Felon is about resilience and reinvention. Each episode features a guest, from cultural icons and political leaders to athletes, musicians, and entrepreneurs, who has faced turbulence and found a way to rise. These are comeback stories told in flight, where the helicopter itself becomes both the stage and symbol. In this environment, ego drops away. Conversations cut deeper. Viewers are invited not just to see, but to feel.
"As Executive Producer, my mission was to make the impossible real," said Jillian Bichanich. "The Flying Felon is the first of its kind. Aerial. Immersive. Cinematic. We built a stage in the sky, and the result is something you can feel. It's what happens when you take the most human stories and film them against the horizon line."
Director/Producer Shaun Monson added: "Apple's Vision Pro is like having your very own IMAX theater. And filming with the Blackmagic Cine Immersive in full aerial motion takes viewers on an aerial thrill ride unlike anything they have ever seen."
The Flying Felon merges world-class cinematography with raw, unfiltered storytelling. It is sleek yet soulful, innovative yet intimate. A first-of-its-kind production that speaks to both the head and the heart.
With production underway, audiences will soon be able to listen everywhere podcasts stream and watch globally on YouTube and other major streaming platforms.
The sky is no longer the limit.
