The Flying Felon: The First Show Ever Filmed in the Sky, Captured with Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive and Designed for Apple Vision Pro

At its core, The Flying Felon is about resilience and reinvention. Each episode features a guest, from cultural icons and political leaders to athletes, musicians, and entrepreneurs, who has faced turbulence and found a way to rise. These are comeback stories told in flight, where the helicopter itself becomes both the stage and symbol. In this environment, ego drops away. Conversations cut deeper. Viewers are invited not just to see, but to feel.

"As Executive Producer, my mission was to make the impossible real," said Jillian Bichanich. "The Flying Felon is the first of its kind. Aerial. Immersive. Cinematic. We built a stage in the sky, and the result is something you can feel. It's what happens when you take the most human stories and film them against the horizon line."

Director/Producer Shaun Monson added: "Apple's Vision Pro is like having your very own IMAX theater. And filming with the Blackmagic Cine Immersive in full aerial motion takes viewers on an aerial thrill ride unlike anything they have ever seen."

The Flying Felon merges world-class cinematography with raw, unfiltered storytelling. It is sleek yet soulful, innovative yet intimate. A first-of-its-kind production that speaks to both the head and the heart.

With production underway, audiences will soon be able to listen everywhere podcasts stream and watch globally on YouTube and other major streaming platforms.

