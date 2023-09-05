The Forefront of Radiopharmaceuticals: History of α-Emitters with a Focus on Radiobiology, Physics and Clinical Considerations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

There are recent reports showing impressive safety and tumor response with α-particle therapy across many solid tumor populations. Tweet this

While alpha emitter isotope therapy, radium, has been available for over a hundred years, there is a renewed promise for targeted alpha therapy in treating advanced and metastatic tumors. There are recent reports showing impressive safety and tumor response with α-particle therapy across many solid tumor populations.

In this webinar, Medpace will review:

History of alpha-emitting radionuclides

Radiobiologic considerations for Ra-223, Actinium 225, Lead 212

Concepts for radiation planning and personalized dosimetry

Optimal approaches for pharmacokinetics and

Medical considerations necessary to design a successful α-RPT clinical trial

Register today to hear from Jess Guarnaschelli, MD, Radiation Oncology Senior Medical Director, Jason T. Anderson, Medpace Clinical Pharmacologist, Biostatistician; Michael A. Lamba, PhD, Medical Physicist, University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine, and A. Omer Nawaz, PhD, Senior Director of Radiation Sciences and Molecular Imaging, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., to discuss the emerging developments in dosimetry, radiopharmaceuticals, radiation therapy and radiation oncology.

Register for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Forefront of Radiopharmaceuticals: History of α-Emitters with a Focus on Radiobiology, Physics, and Clinical Considerations.

