The Forem Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Partnership with Exec|Comm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Forem makes live, virtual cohort-based training accessible to all employees. The Forem platform ensures learning and development leaders can seamlessly automate, scale and measure live cohort training throughout their organization - driving revenue and retention.

The Forem is thrilled to mark the 1st anniversary of its partnership with Exec|Comm, a leading training organization known for its expertise in enhancing communication skills within the workforce. This collaboration combines The Forem's innovative technology and interactive live, cohort-based training methods with Exec|Comm's global reach and decades of experience in the field.

This partnership launched with two flagship programs, "Write for Results" and "Presenting with Impact," designed to empower employees with effective communication and presentation skills crucial for today's dynamic work environment. The feedback received has been enthusiastic, with participants consistently expressing their excitement and appreciation for the program's clear presentation and engaging content coupled with the interactivity of The Forem platform. Such positive responses underscore the immediate impact of this new partnership.

"Innovation is one of our core values, and partnering with The Forem and Exec|Comm has provided our global teams with new tools and skill sets to continue fostering innovation and career development on both a professional and personal level," said Jose Ramirez, SVP, Technical Customer Operations, Integral Ad Science.

To date, over 150 participants completed "Presenting with Impact," with a 93% satisfaction score for the facilitator and 90% for content. Notably, participants' confidence in covered topics increased by an average of 20% when comparing their pre to post-program assessments.

Most recently, participants completed 'Write for Results,' yielding a 100% satisfaction score for content and facilitator, an average confidence increase of 25% in the topics covered, and an overall program score of 9.1 (out of 10).

"This program was clearly presented and engaging! The content is very relevant to our roles and day to day. Write For Results, especially, reinforced how powerful simple communication can be, and the program has already helped me write emails better. Thank you for offering this program to the team!"

Exec|Comm's commitment to designing, delivering, and driving results through communication and leadership solutions complements The Forem's mission to make great training more scalable, measurable and community-based. By integrating seamless automations and measurement solutions, The Forem enables companies, regardless of size, to scale their training efforts efficiently and effectively.

For organizations looking to leverage this combined offering and transform their communication training, further information can be found by visiting The Forem's website at http://www.theforem.co/.

For additional information or to schedule a demo with The Forem, please visit https://theforem.co/contact-us/#schedule.

About The Forem

The Forem is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge training solutions designed to empower employees at all levels. With a focus on technology and highly interactive, cohort-based training, The Forem is dedicated to making training accessible, impactful and measurable so companies can seamlessly deploy training across a team, a department or the company.

About Exec|Comm

Exec|Comm has established itself as a premier training and coaching company, specializing in communication and leadership development for over 40 years. With a global footprint and more than 50 coaches and instructors, Exec|Comm is committed to empowering professionals to achieve their highest potential through effective communication and leadership practices. When you combine both technical competence and communication skills, you maximize your impact. Learn more about Exec|Comm at http://www.exec-comm.com.

