The Forem Celebrates Impactful Partnership with Strong Training & Coaching

The Forem makes live, virtual cohort-based training accessible to all employees. The Forem platform ensures learning and development leaders can seamlessly automate, scale and measure live cohort training throughout their organization - driving revenue and retention. Post this

The Forem is excited to spotlight its strategic partnership with Strong Training & Coaching ("STC"). STC is a distinguished leader in professional training and coaching, known best for world-class facilitators, learning approach and modern content. This collaboration has reached a significant milestone, entering our third year of partnership.

Together, The Forem and STC have successfully trained nearly 2,000 participants through an array of programs, ranging from Manager Essentials, Leadership Essentials, Consultative Selling, Thriving in Change, and Everyday Leadership.

This combination of the Forem's cutting-edge technology with STC's unparalleled content and best-in-class facilitators consistently delivers ROI for clients, resulting in:

99% of respondents stating that they feel their company is committed to their career and success;

84% of respondents stating that the training was valuable and intend to apply their learnings immediately; and

83% of respondents stating that this training has had a positive impact on their intention to stay at their company.

"The programs provided by The Forem and STC have exceeded our expectations! We've received overwhelmingly positive reviews from all levels of leadership in our organization and seen evidence of what they're learning being put into action. We wanted a solution that would help our employees develop as leaders while fitting into their busy schedule. Thanks to The Forem and STC, we feel that we've hit a home run!"

- Senior L&D Leader @ Mid-Sized, Venture-Backed Startup

The Forem platform provides the infrastructure and insights that allow our partners, like STC, to focus on what they do best while we provide the data to reinforce and continuously improve the participant experience and client outcomes.

"The Forem helps us deliver training at scale, support our participants via the Forem platform and deliver stellar metrics at all points in the learning journey."

- Mark Strong, founder of Strong Training & Coaching

For organizations looking to leverage this partnership, further information can be found by visiting The Forem's website at http://www.theforem.co/. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out directly to explore how The Forem and STC can benefit their teams.

For additional information or to schedule a demo with The Forem, please visit https://theforem.co/contact-us/#schedule.

About The Forem:

The Forem is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge training solutions designed to empower employees at all levels. With a focus on technology and highly interactive, live, cohort-based training, The Forem is dedicated to making training accessible, impactful and measurable so companies can seamlessly deploy training across a team, a department or the company.

About Strong Training & Coaching ("STC"):

STC offers training, coaching and facilitation services to fuel performance and growth for employees at all levels. Their bespoke programs build both horizontal skills like managing, presenting and persuading; as well as vertical skills such as business leadership, strategy and project management. Each one of their coaches & trainers come with decades of management, leadership and executive experience. They've faced the same challenges employees have — so they don't just talk the talk, they've walked their walk.

Contact Information:

https://theforem.co/contact-us/#schedule

The Forem x STC Partnership Preview: Open Forem!

The Forem is excited to launch Open Forem, with Strong Training & Coaching as its inaugural, featured partner. Open Forem is a series of free monthly workshops featuring our expert facilitators and partners, allowing L&D leaders to experience firsthand the professional growth and impact that our programs enable for you and your teams. Learn more about Open Forem at https://theforem.co/open-forem/

Media Contact

Julia Sacco, The Forem, 1 6505508021, [email protected], https://theforem.co/

SOURCE The Forem