The Foreside Inn Officially Opens in Kittery Foreside Maine

"We've created a place where thoughtful design meets modern convenience, offering travelers a surprising level of luxury at an exceptional value," said Taylor McMaster, Managing Partner at Madbury Real Estate Ventures. Post this

Located just steps from Kittery Foreside, known as "the oldest downtown in Maine", guests have easy access to acclaimed restaurants, independent boutiques, art galleries and waterfront attractions. The inn is also within walking distance of downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and just a short drive from the Kittery Outlets, nearby beaches and many of Maine's iconic coastal destinations.

"The Foreside Inn captures the creative spirit and chic aesthetic of Kittery Foreside, tucked into a cozy spot off the beaten path, just steps from all the area has to offer," said Taylor McMaster, Managing Partner at Madbury Real Estate Ventures. "We've created a place where thoughtful design meets modern convenience, offering travelers a surprising level of luxury at an exceptional value. Whether guests are visiting for a weekend getaway, business trip or extended stay, The Foreside Inn is the perfect home base for exploring Kittery, Portsmouth and the Maine coast."

Accommodations include king rooms, double queen rooms and extended-stay suites with kitchenettes. Most guest rooms feature private balconies, while all include custom furnishings, tiled bathrooms, premium mattresses, Keurig coffee makers, microwaves, wardrobes, smart TVs, air conditioning, complimentary Wi-Fi and free on-site parking. Guests enjoy the convenience of self check-in and check-out, along with personalized 24/7 digital concierge assistance available by text, email or phone whenever they need recommendations or support.

The Foreside Inn was brought to life by a talented local team led by Winter Holben Design & Architecture, with Altus Engineering, Woodburn & Associates Landscape Design, and JJ Welch Construction.

Reservations are now available at https://www.theforesideinn.com/.

About The Foreside Inn

The Foreside Inn is a boutique hotel located in the heart of Kittery Foreside, Maine. Blending modern comfort with local character, the inn offers thoughtfully designed accommodations for travelers seeking an elevated stay at an exceptional value. With short- and extended-stay options, a walkable location near the area's top dining and shopping destinations, and convenient 24/7 digital concierge service, The Foreside Inn offers a fresh way to experience coastal Maine and New Hampshire's Seacoast.

The Foreside Inn is owned by Madbury Real Estate Ventures, whose growing hospitality portfolio also includes The Rockport House in Rockport, Massachusetts, and co-ownership of The Coach House Inn in Salem, Massachusetts. https://www.theforesideinn.com/ https://www.instagram.com/theforesideinn/

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, Foreside Inn, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://www.theforesideinn.com/

SOURCE Foreside Inn