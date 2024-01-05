The Former Family Law Group of Feldesman Tucker Launches Its Own Family Law Firm, Tucker PLLC

Tucker PLLC offers sophisticated, solutions-oriented and compassionate family law services with a focus on working to help clients secure the best outcomes for what matters most in the years ahead

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Family Law Group formerly associated with Feldesman Tucker Leifer Fidell LLP is announcing the launch of its new family law firm, Tucker PLLC ("Tucker").

Founding partners Jonathan M. Dana, Sarah J. Zimmerman and Marina S. Barannik are joined by the entire group of esteemed family law attorneys — including partners Katherine A. O'Rourke, Jennifer A. Davison, Emily C. Baker and Elizabeth A. Selmo — who previously practiced as the Family Law Group of Feldesman Tucker.

This transition signifies a continuation of the high-quality family law services collectively delivered by the family law group for over 50 years and of its mission to help clients and their families secure the best possible outcomes in divorce, relationships and custody matters.

"We are excited to take our decades-long legacy of excellence in the practice of family law to Tucker, where we will continue to provide the highest-quality representation and protect the rights and futures of our clients and their families," said Dana.

As one of the largest family law firms in the DMV, Tucker specializes in all aspects of family law, including divorce, custody, financial support, high-net-worth and high-profile cases, pre and postnuptial agreements, Collaborative Divorce and international matters.

"Tucker focuses exclusively on serving clients in the DC Metropolitan Area, including international clients based in the DMV, on matters related to relationships, families and marriage transitions," said Barannik. "And on guiding our clients through life's transitions with experience, compassion and a whole-person approach."

Tucker brings together over 100 years of collective family law experience with esteemed attorneys who are consistently recognized for excellence in representation and as leaders among peers.

"Tucker represents the continuing legacy of the Family Law Group formerly at Feldesman Tucker, which began with trailblazer Marna Tucker in 1970," said Zimmerman. "We are proud to carry on this legacy of sophisticated, solutions-oriented and compassionate family law services."

Tucker's main office is in downtown Washington, DC, with satellite offices in Bethesda, Md., and Fairfax, Va.

Tucker is a premier family law firm serving clients in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia. Our attorneys are renowned for their experience handling all family law matters, at every level of complexity, including divorce, custody, financial support, relationship dissolution, high-net-worth and high-profile cases, pre and postnuptial agreements, and international matters. For more than 50 years, our attorneys have been at the forefront of family law, dedicated to providing sophisticated, solutions-oriented and compassionate legal solutions that protect our clients and secure the best outcomes for their families, finances and futures. Learn more at TuckerFamilyLaw.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.

