The Foundation for Art & Healing Launches the 10th Anniversary Season of Project UnLonely Films

Celebrated Actor and Director Steve Buscemi returns as Ambassador for Project UnLonely Films
NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year marks the 10th anniversary season of Project UnLonely Films, the nation's largest campaign harnessing the power of short films to raise awareness of loneliness as a public health crisis, reduce stigma, and spark conversations that help people connect. Season 10 will feature more than 30 short films and will premiere online on June 8, 2026.
Since The Foundation for Art & Healing launched Project UnLonely Films in 2016, the project has grown into a vibrant collection of more than 150 short films about the many paths to belonging. Unlike other film programs, Project UnLonely Films was designed with a public health mission at its core: using storytelling to help individuals and communities understand and navigate loneliness—an epidemic that Gallup reports affects nearly 25% of adults worldwide.
"Loneliness is a biologic signal. Just like thirst tells us we need water, loneliness tells us we need human connection," says Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, founder of The Foundation for Art & Healing and author of the book, Project UnLonely: Healing Our Crisis of Disconnection. "Films engage, inspire, empower, and connect us, offering an accessible way to unpack this universal experience and remind us that we can turn to each other for support."
Adding to Project UnLonely Films' impact is an A-list team of film industry supporters, including celebrated actor and director and Project UnLonely Films Ambassador, Steve Buscemi, and former Lionsgate President of Production Mike Paseornek, who lend their voices to the campaign. "What Project UnLonely Films has done," Buscemi notes, "is put a name to loneliness—and show how we can help ourselves and others feel UnLonely."
Over the past decade, community partners ranging from Harvard University and the Art Institute of Chicago to grassroots coalitions in towns like Medicine Hat, Alberta have embraced Project UnLonely Films wholeheartedly. Screenings throughout the U.S. and Canada have sparked vital conversations across age groups and backgrounds. One community leader shared that her screening "inspired thoughtful dialogue about the need to reach out and connect with others, even when it's difficult."
In addition to community-based organizations, individual online viewers find the Project UnLonely Films collection useful and reassuring. One subscriber shared, "Thank you for this resource! I feel better knowing that loneliness is not just MY personal problem."
The 10th anniversary season will feature 30+ short films and will launch on June 8, 2026 on The Foundation for Art & Healing website. Not only will the launch mark a meaningful milestone, but it will also showcase exciting upcoming offerings, from film-based workshops for colleges and universities and community-based organizations in NYC, as well as creative wellbeing resources for filmmakers.
Viewers may join the Project UnLonely Films community at www.artandhealing.org/puf-get-access to watch short films for free and also receive updates on the launch of Season 10.
About The Foundation for Art & Healing
The Foundation for Art & Healing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that explores, promotes, and facilitates creative arts expression as a path towards improved health and wellbeing for individuals and communities. Rooted in medicine and science, we develop arts-based programs to address social disconnection and other public health challenges. We serve communities at scale by partnering with organizations to deliver programs that improve wellbeing.
Media Contact
Charlotte Reynders, The Foundation for Art & Healing, 1 978-530-8665, [email protected], www.artandhealing.org
SOURCE The Foundation for Art & Healing
Share this article