The Foundation for Art & Healing Launches the 10th Anniversary Season of Project UnLonely Films

"What Project UnLonely Films has done is put a name to loneliness—and show how we can help ourselves and others feel UnLonely." – Steve Buscemi. Post this

"Loneliness is a biologic signal. Just like thirst tells us we need water, loneliness tells us we need human connection," says Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, founder of The Foundation for Art & Healing and author of the book, Project UnLonely: Healing Our Crisis of Disconnection. "Films engage, inspire, empower, and connect us, offering an accessible way to unpack this universal experience and remind us that we can turn to each other for support."

Adding to Project UnLonely Films' impact is an A-list team of film industry supporters, including celebrated actor and director and Project UnLonely Films Ambassador, Steve Buscemi, and former Lionsgate President of Production Mike Paseornek, who lend their voices to the campaign. "What Project UnLonely Films has done," Buscemi notes, "is put a name to loneliness—and show how we can help ourselves and others feel UnLonely."

Over the past decade, community partners ranging from Harvard University and the Art Institute of Chicago to grassroots coalitions in towns like Medicine Hat, Alberta have embraced Project UnLonely Films wholeheartedly. Screenings throughout the U.S. and Canada have sparked vital conversations across age groups and backgrounds. One community leader shared that her screening "inspired thoughtful dialogue about the need to reach out and connect with others, even when it's difficult."

In addition to community-based organizations, individual online viewers find the Project UnLonely Films collection useful and reassuring. One subscriber shared, "Thank you for this resource! I feel better knowing that loneliness is not just MY personal problem."

The 10th anniversary season will feature 30+ short films and will launch on June 8, 2026 on The Foundation for Art & Healing website. Not only will the launch mark a meaningful milestone, but it will also showcase exciting upcoming offerings, from film-based workshops for colleges and universities and community-based organizations in NYC, as well as creative wellbeing resources for filmmakers.

Viewers may join the Project UnLonely Films community at www.artandhealing.org/puf-get-access to watch short films for free and also receive updates on the launch of Season 10.

About The Foundation for Art & Healing

The Foundation for Art & Healing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that explores, promotes, and facilitates creative arts expression as a path towards improved health and wellbeing for individuals and communities. Rooted in medicine and science, we develop arts-based programs to address social disconnection and other public health challenges. We serve communities at scale by partnering with organizations to deliver programs that improve wellbeing.

Media Contact

Charlotte Reynders, The Foundation for Art & Healing, 1 978-530-8665, [email protected], www.artandhealing.org

SOURCE The Foundation for Art & Healing