The Foundation for Art & Healing Launches the CreativityHub--A Fun, Easy, and Free Way to Spark Connection Through Creative Expression

Creative expression is more than just an enjoyable activity—it's a powerful tool for well-being. Research has shown that engaging in creative practices can help reduce stress, increase self-awareness, and foster deeper social connections. The Foundation for Art & Healing team built the CreativityHub with this in mind, ensuring that each prompt is designed to be approachable, achievable, and enjoyable from the very first try.

"Often the hardest part of creative expression is simply getting started," said Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, President and Founder of The Foundation for Art & Healing. "The CreativityHub makes that first step effortless and fun—no art skills required, just an open and curious mind. When we engage in creative activities, we bring our inner thoughts and feelings to the surface, helping us connect more deeply with ourselves. And when we share our work, we pave the way for meaningful conversations and authentic engagement with others."

Designed for a general audience with a variety of prompts that encourage writing, drawing, mindfulness, movement, and more, the CreativityHub can be used solo or in small groups to foster a greater sense of belonging. Users can upload their artwork to the site, where it may be shared, inspiring others to express themselves too.

To explore the CreativityHub and start your creative journey today, visit https://www.artandhealing.org/better-connection-starts-here/.

About The Foundation for Art & Healing

The Foundation for Art & Healing (FAH) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to explore and promote creative expression to improve health and wellbeing for individuals and communities. Through its signature initiative, Project UnLonely, FAH raises awareness about loneliness and its risks to health, reduces the stigma that surrounds it, and helps people connect through research-based creative activities.

https://www.artandhealing.org

https://www.artandhealing.org/project-unlonely

