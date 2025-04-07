The Foundation for Art & Healing Launches the CreativityHub--A Fun, Easy, and Free Way to Spark Connection Through Creative Expression

New digital resource delivers simple, engaging prompts to help anyone—alone or with others—create and connect, addressing the growing public health crisis of loneliness.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Art & Healing (FAH) is proud to introduce the CreativityHub, an innovative new digital resource designed to make the increasingly recognized health benefits of creative expression accessible for free. Whether used solo or in small groups, the CreativityHub offers a dozen simple yet engaging prompts that inspire self-expression, helping people connect in ways that are meaningful to them.
Developed in response to the loneliness crisis affecting over half of Americans, the FAH CreativityHub arrives at a time when people are actively seeking practical tools to be better connected. The resource is a key component of FAH's Project UnLonely, which leverages creative expression to address the urgent and growing public health crisis of loneliness. The crisis has been exacerbated by a confluence of factors, including political divisiveness, toxic use of digital technology, economic volatility, geo-political conflicts, and increasingly frequent climate-driven disasters. Harnessing the power of creative imagination and playful self-expression, the CreativityHub offers simple and fun ways to spark the insights, connections, and conversations we need to survive and thrive in the face of significant challenges.
Creative expression is more than just an enjoyable activity—it's a powerful tool for well-being. Research has shown that engaging in creative practices can help reduce stress, increase self-awareness, and foster deeper social connections. The Foundation for Art & Healing team built the CreativityHub with this in mind, ensuring that each prompt is designed to be approachable, achievable, and enjoyable from the very first try.
"Often the hardest part of creative expression is simply getting started," said Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, President and Founder of The Foundation for Art & Healing. "The CreativityHub makes that first step effortless and fun—no art skills required, just an open and curious mind. When we engage in creative activities, we bring our inner thoughts and feelings to the surface, helping us connect more deeply with ourselves. And when we share our work, we pave the way for meaningful conversations and authentic engagement with others."
Designed for a general audience with a variety of prompts that encourage writing, drawing, mindfulness, movement, and more, the CreativityHub can be used solo or in small groups to foster a greater sense of belonging. Users can upload their artwork to the site, where it may be shared, inspiring others to express themselves too.
To explore the CreativityHub and start your creative journey today, visit https://www.artandhealing.org/better-connection-starts-here/.
The Foundation for Art & Healing (FAH) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to explore and promote creative expression to improve health and wellbeing for individuals and communities. Through its signature initiative, Project UnLonely, FAH raises awareness about loneliness and its risks to health, reduces the stigma that surrounds it, and helps people connect through research-based creative activities.
