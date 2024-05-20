The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films Doping in Sports in New Short Documentary

"Rick's story resonated deeply with Steven and me," David continued. "Not only did it drive us to get Rick's standing reinstated, but it also inspired us to establish The Foundation for Global Sports Development with the mission to keep sports safe, fair, and accessible." Post this

Almost 25 years later, author and sports psychologist, Dr. Steven Ungerleider, and attorney, David Ulich examined Rick's case and uncovered errors, lies, deficient controls, and individual negligence. "12 Parts Per Million" examines the events surrounding DeMont's case, shedding light on inadequacies in medical supervision and procedures on the part of the United States Olympic Committee doctors.

"We believe that Rick DeMont's story points to larger issues within the world of sports, like athlete care," said David Ulich, "12 Parts Per Million" producer and executive board member of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. "Decades after his case, Therapeutical Use Exemptions became available to athletes with medical conditions that require the use of medications that were prohibited in sport. Though Rick didn't have the benefit of a TUE, I think they're part of his legacy," he added.

The film raises important questions about the responsibilities of sports organizations and the need for transparency and accountability in anti-doping efforts. "12 Parts Per Million" serves as a call to action for greater oversight and reform in sports.

"Rick's story resonated deeply with Steven and me," David continued. "Not only did it drive us to get Rick's standing reinstated, but it also inspired us to establish The Foundation for Global Sports Development with the mission to keep sports safe, fair, and accessible."

To learn more about the film, visit https://sidewinderfilms.org/films/12-parts-per-million/. The film will screen at the Malibu Film Festival on May 25th at 11:00 AM. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.malibufilmfestival.com/selections/12ppm.

Media Contact

Kaiani Kiaha, The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films, 8082648897, [email protected], https://sidewinderfilms.org/films/12-parts-per-million/

SOURCE The Foundation for Global Sports Development and Sidewinder Films