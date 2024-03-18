The Foundation for Global Sports Development Announces $100,000 in Scholarships for High School Seniors

Ten high school students will each be awarded an Exceptional Youth Scholarship of $10,000 from The Foundation for Global Sports Development for their academic excellence and community service. Post this

"We firmly believe in the transformative power of education, and our hope is that the Exceptional Youth Scholarship will ease students' financial concerns, letting them focus on academics instead," said David Ulich, President of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. "We encourage students who are actively involved in their education and in giving back to their community to apply."

The Exceptional Youth Scholarship application opens today, March 18, 2024, and will close on April 19, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Eligibility

Must be a high school senior at time of application – Scholarships cannot be deferred

Minimum cumulative GPA: 3.0 (through end of Fall 2023)

Must have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Must have devoted a minimum of 100 hours to community service, volunteer, or mentorship activities during 4 years of high school

Must be a US citizen or legal resident

To learn more, please refer to the online application on the GSD website .

About The Foundation for Global Sports Development

Established in 1996, The Foundation for Global Sports Development delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth, through grants, awards, and educational projects. In 2015, the Foundation launched its non-profit media division, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that highlight remarkable, untold stories of sports and life.

Image Here:

[https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/rmth1rj1fmi64eua6la0s/GSD_EYS2024_graphic.png?rlkey=b5h0h38gh8cdbcgt8qvlbutyv&dl=0 __title__ GSD EYS Image]

Media Contact

Kaiani Kiaha, DTL Hawaii, 8082648897, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE The Foundation for Global Sports Development