The Foundation for Global Sports Development Announces $100,000 in Scholarships for High School Seniors

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Global Sports Development (GSD) continues its commitment to empowering youth through education by offering the Exceptional Youth Scholarship. Since its inception in 2015, this scholarship has recognized high school seniors across the United States who exhibit academic excellence and active community involvement.
A total of ten (10) students will each be awarded a one-time scholarship of $10,000 to be applied towards the cost of attendance at an accredited four-year university or college in the United States. This includes tuition, housing, books, and other on-campus-related expenses.
"We firmly believe in the transformative power of education, and our hope is that the Exceptional Youth Scholarship will ease students' financial concerns, letting them focus on academics instead," said David Ulich, President of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. "We encourage students who are actively involved in their education and in giving back to their community to apply."
The Exceptional Youth Scholarship application opens today, March 18, 2024, and will close on April 19, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Eligibility
- Must be a high school senior at time of application – Scholarships cannot be deferred
- Minimum cumulative GPA: 3.0 (through end of Fall 2023)
- Must have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
- Must have devoted a minimum of 100 hours to community service, volunteer, or mentorship activities during 4 years of high school
- Must be a US citizen or legal resident
To learn more, please refer to the online application on the GSD website .
About The Foundation for Global Sports Development
Established in 1996, The Foundation for Global Sports Development delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth, through grants, awards, and educational projects. In 2015, the Foundation launched its non-profit media division, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that highlight remarkable, untold stories of sports and life.
