The Foundation for Global Sports Development Awards $100,000 in Scholarships Class of 2024 Exceptional Youth Scholarship Winners Announced

The Foundation for Global Sports Development today announced the ten winners of its 2024 Exceptional Youth Scholarship. Each will receive a $10,000 award to help offset tuition and other associated expenses of attending a US-based four-year college or university. Post this

Morgan Berry ( New York, NY ) – The Clinton School – Syracuse University

( ) – The Clinton School – Noah Crites ( Okinawa, Japan ) – Kadena High School – Georgia Southern University

( ) – – Ryan Downs ( Litchfield Park, AZ ) – BASIS Goodyear – University of Arizona -Tucson

( ) – BASIS Goodyear – -Tucson Mary Ling ( Aurora, CO ) – Hinkley High School – Colorado University -Denver

( ) – – -Denver Debrah Ogutu (Apple Valey, CA) – Highland High School – UCLA

(Apple Valey, CA) – Highland High School – Estefani Orozco ( Houston, TX ) – MacArthur Senior High School – University of Rochester

( ) – MacArthur Senior High School – Charles Pitner ( Lubbock, TX ) – Frenship High School – Texas A&M University-College Station

( ) – Frenship High School – Kayla Thompson ( Flagstaff, AZ ) – Flagstaff High School – Northern Arizona University

( ) – Flagstaff High School – Ding Wen ( Vancouver, WA ) – Union High School – Purdue University

) – Union High School – Alya Yamani ( Grand Forks, ND ) – Red River High School – Boston University

Each will receive a $10,000 award to help offset tuition and other associated expenses of attending a US-based four-year college or university.

"This year's cohort is our tenth group of EYS scholars. Like those before them, the 2024 winners have excelled academically while still finding time to give back to their schools and communities. They deserve to be celebrated for that. I'd like to congratulate each of this year's winners on behalf of the whole GSD team and let them know they're an example to us all," said David Ulich, executive board member of The Foundation for Global Sports Development. "It's been extremely rewarding to see what past recipients have gone on to accomplish, and I know this group will be no different. Dream big!" he added.

The next EYS cycle will open in March 2025. Like previous years, applicants will be evaluated on academics, character, leadership, and service.

To learn more about the Exceptional Youth Scholarship and The Foundation for Global Sports Development, please visit their website at http://www.GlobalSportsDevelopment.org.

About The Foundation for Global Sports Development

Established in 1996, The Foundation for Global Sports Development delivers and supports initiatives that promote accessible, fair, and abuse-free sport for youth, through grants, awards, and educational projects. In 2015, the Foundation launched its non-profit media division, Sidewinder Films, to inspire and educate audiences through films that highlight remarkable, untold stories of sports and life.

Images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zgqfqkw8o5t7nbm7cty1u/AGgZCSR1JODKee6TyTLZzWM?rlkey=3d7kuipr4ykju1n59syvtn30d&st=30am0rtx&dl=0

Media Contact: Kaiani Kiaha, [email protected], (808) 264-8897

Media Contact

Kaiani Kiaha, DTL, 8082648897, [email protected], dtlstudio.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE The Foundation for Global Sports Development