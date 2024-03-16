The Foundation for Women's Cancer is Calling on Everyone Connected to Women's Health to Move Today for More Tomorrows

"Now, more than ever, we are seeing an increase in gyn cancers, with approximately 116,000 people in the United States diagnosed each year, reinforcing the need to come together to make a difference." - Ginger J. Gardner, MD Post this

"Now, more than ever, we are seeing an increase in gyn cancers, with approximately 116,000 people in the United States diagnosed each year, reinforcing the need to come together to make a difference," said Ginger J. Gardner, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Chair, Foundation of Women's Cancer. "To date, the FWC has awarded more than $11 million through 260 grants and awards, enabling research, training and career development in the field. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve as a community, and we are eager for the movement to expand in 2024."

This year Move4Her will be introducing refreshed tools to support participants who are seeking to make their greatest contribution to date. An updated fundraising toolkit will provide turnkey materials that support individuals, groups, and organizations with their fundraising efforts and empower them to host their own Move4Her events and more easily communicate with their community.

"I am so proud to be a part of the Move4Her community for the last four years. As a gyn cancer survivor, participating in Move4Her has allowed me to channel my energy towards raising funds that directly impact current and future generations," said Gena Pettinato, Move4Her Host Committee Member. "What is so great about Move4Her is it encourages all levels of involvement and movement. Most recently I chose to host tennis events as this is a personal passion of mine, but you can do what is best for you and represents your interests."

Proceeds fund critical research, education and awareness including the FWC Move4Her Research Award, presented to a young investigator committed to advancing treatment or care through scientific advances and translational research studies, as well as support of more than 10 other research grants.

The 2024 FWC Move4Her Research Award has been awarded to Maggie M. Mullen, MD, Assistant Professor of Gynecological Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Director of the Gynecological Oncology Tissue Bank, who is is researching molecular targets to overcome platinum resistance for gyn cancers.

"It is an absolute honor to be supported by the Move4Her participants and the Foundation for Women's Cancer. Thanks to this award we will be able to pursue groundbreaking research that has the potential to improve the lives of women with ovarian cancer through the development of a novel targeted therapy. We cannot thank you enough for believing in our research and for being champions of progress!" said Maggie M. Mullen, MD, the 2024 FWC Move4Her Research Award recipient.

About The Foundation for Women's Cancer

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection, and optimal treatment. As the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), FWC is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for gynecologic cancer research and training, as well as programs and resources. FWC has raised more than $60 million in areas such as research, awareness, education, and outreach. For more information, visit https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.

About The Society of Gynecologic Oncology

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is the premier medical specialty society for health care professionals trained in the comprehensive management of gynecologic cancers. As a 501(c)(6) organization, SGO contributes to the advancement of women's cancer care by encouraging research, providing education, raising standards of practice, advocating for patients and members, and collaborating with other domestic and international organizations. For more information, visit https://www.sgo.org.

